I can’t ski like Roger Marolt or any member of his family, but I can share his frustration getting a couple of his columns summarily dumped by the powers that be at the Aspen Times. You see, I had the same thing happen to me at Carbondale’s Sopris Sun and for the same reason — because these protectors of the public sensibilities felt the columns might offend somebody they didn’t want to offend.

ASPEN, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO