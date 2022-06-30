ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabaster, AL

Friday’s Forecast: Featuring More Pop-Up Afternoon Storms

By David Nussbaum
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130UyH_0gQah2JN00

Tonight, we will stay mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

Friday will still be very warm and humid with more scattered showers and storms. Again, some of the rain could be heavy at times. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Showers and storms are most likely to happen after lunch and continue through sunset. Keep in mind, these pop up storms can produce locally heavy amounts of rainfall and frequent lightning.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20px3i_0gQah2JN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ear17_0gQah2JN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VKldq_0gQah2JN00

4th of July Weekend Outlook : Saturday through Monday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a daily chance for scattered showers and storms as a weak ridge of high pressure moves over the Southeast U.S. Some downpours will be possible. It will not rain all day, and the rain will end by 8:00 PM. High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s. This will be good for all the firework shows all weekend.

Head out Friday night to Hoover to see the show at the Hoover Met. The actually stadium will not be open, but you are free t park in the parking lot, look up, and enjoy the show. On Saturday night, Alabaster will be hosting their city’s firework display at Thompson high School. Gates open at 6pm.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H8m5g_0gQah2JN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FaYmp_0gQah2JN00

Next Week Outlook : We will have a hot and humid week with a daily chance for scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index will be back around 100-105° each day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJHUK_0gQah2JN00

Tracking the Tropics : Invest 95L is in the Western Gulf of Mexico, and the thunderstorms are poorly organized. The storms are trying to wrap around a small area of low pressure. It is starting to produce rain along the Texas coast.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBoek_0gQah2JN00

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is in the SE Caribbean and has a high chance of becoming a tropical system. Winds are 40 mph, and it is starting to slow down as it moves to the west. It will track right along the northern coast of South America. PTC 2 is expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie, but without a closed center of circulation it will not get a name. Landfall is expected over Nicaragua/Costa Rica Friday. It is expected to maintain its circulation across Central America and emerge in the Pacific Ocean on Saturday. Then it will strengthen and forecast to become a hurricane next week south of Mexico. Since it will maintain its circulation from the Atlantic Basin into the Pacific Basin it will keep its name. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate this system later today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKX0r_0gQah2JN00

Lastly, there is another tropical wave over the Central Atlantic. It is poorly organized, and conditions are not favorable for development due to strong wind shear. It is moving to the WNW across the Central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jy4QG_0gQah2JN00

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXtVi_0gQah2JN00

Follow Us on Facebook : Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann , Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum , Meteorologist Michael Haynes and Meteorologist Alex Puckett

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

22-year-old killed in Sylacauga shooting

According to Sylacauga Police, Nartavius Cortez Fluker-Smith was shot while sitting in his car near his home on S. Main Avenue. Witnesses told police the shooter approached the vehicle and shot Fluker-Smith around 11:00 p.m.
SYLACAUGA, AL
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
State
Texas State
City
Alabaster, AL
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 on cusp of being Tropical Storm Bonnie

MIAMI - The CBS4 Weather Team is tracking two disturbances, but neither poses a threat to South Florida. Potential Tropical Cyclone # 2 is on the cusp of becoming Tropical Storm Bonnie on Friday morning. At 8 a.m., the disturbance was 315 miles east of Bluefields, Nicaragua, and moving west at 18 miles per hour.Heavy rain is expected to cause flash flooding and mudslides in Nicaragua and Costa Rica. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Nicaragua/Costa Rica border to Laguna de Perlas, Nicaragua. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for San Andres, Colombia, Limon, Costa...
MIAMI, FL
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid, afternoon/evening storms possible

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feels like temps in the mid 90s. A couple showers/thunderstorms are possible late in the day and into tonight. Otherwise it will remain quiet through daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be warm and sticky with showers/thunderstorms around the area, especially into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be capable of producing downpours and locally damaging winds.  The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday into Saturday night for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for the Fourth of July, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.   
ENVIRONMENT
Lakeland Gazette

Tropical Weather Outlook

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:. The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential. Tropical Cyclone Two, located near the southern Windward Islands. * Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent. 1. Northern Gulf...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Wave#South America#Gulf Of Mexico#Wind Shear#The Hoover Met#Thompson High School
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 42

CBS 42

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy