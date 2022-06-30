Here’s where to find 10 July 4th fireworks shows and events in Beaufort County

Fourth of July is just around the corner.

Whether you prefer to celebrate at home, at a barbecue cookout, watching the fireworks, or running a local 5K, Beaufort County has plenty of options to celebrate our nation’s holiday.

All of Beaufort County

Salute From The Shore : Salute From The Shore will begin at the North Carolina/South Carolina border this year on July 4 at 1 p.m. and will make its way down the coastline. It will be viewable all along the South Carolina coast. For Hilton Head Island-Bluffton areas, the F-16s will be visible at 1:31 p.m., and the C-17 will be visible at 1:48 p.m. Beaufort residents will be able to spot the F-16s at 1:35 p.m., and the C-17 will be visible at 1:54 p.m.

Hilton Head Island

HarbourFest’s 4th of July Fireworks : HarbourFest in Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina will host a variety of activities for the whole family this Fourth of July. On Monday, Shannon Tanner will be throwing a special patriotic family show at 6:30 and 8 p.m. as well as children’s activities with Cappy the Clown from 6 – 9 p.m. that includes face painting, balloon animals, sand art, glitter tattoos and a variety of interactive games and activities. Bounce houses and train rides around the marina will be available for kids at an additional cost starting at 6 p.m. Handheld American flags and paddle fans will be distributed to attendees while supplies last. Fireworks over the marina start after 9 p.m. when the sky gets dark. For a safe and smooth entry and exit from the event, Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina will be offering a free shuttle service from the parking lot of the Hargray building near Fresh Market for celebration attendees to be shuttled to the HarbourFest events running 5:30-10:30 p.m. continuously. Parking in this lot is free. The celebration itself is free and open to the public with food and drinks available for purchase.

Harbour Town Fourth of July Parade : From 8:30-10 a.m., Harbour Town in the Sea Pines community of Hilton Head Island is hosting a Fourth of July parade to celebrate our nation’s holiday. Attendees are encouraged to show off their red, white and blue spirit by decorating bicycles, wagons, dogs or kids for this celebratory parade around Harbour Town. Participants will meet in the parking lot adjacent to the Quarterdeck restaurant at 8:30 a.m. to register and pick-up any necessary decorating supplies, which will be limited to the first 100 participants registered. Parade lineup will begin at 9:30 am. After the parade, carnival games, inflatables and more will be around the area.

Harbour Town Fourth of July Fireworks : Join in the fun at Sea Pines Harbour Town for a fireworks light show that will brighten skies over the Harbour Town Lighthouse and waters of Calibogue Sound. Attendees can enjoy food and live music at this event. The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9 p.m.

USA 5K - Hilton Head Island : The USA 5K takes place Monday to celebrate the Fourth of July in style. At Coligny Beach, this 5K begins with late packet pickup at 7 a.m., the start of race at 8 a.m., and race-end at 9 a.m. Early packet pick-up is from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday and registration and packet pick-up closes at 4 p.m. the same day. The USA 5K is open to all runners and walkers of any skill set. Strollers are allowed. The race takes place on hard, flat sand on the beach at low tide. Registration on the day of is not available, so registration is required in advance. Produced by Hilton Head Running Company , this race is set up to benefit Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island .

Hilton Head Firecracker 5K — Palmetto Running Company : The 36th annual Firecracker 5K will kick-off at 8 a.m. on Monday. Located in Jarvis Creek Park, this 5K is the oldest road race in Beaufort County and is one of the top 10 races in the state of South Carolina. The race lasts an hour and will end at 9 a.m. Registered attendees will experience a scenic tour of Hilton Head Island, complete with waterfront views and, at the finish, guests will be greeted with a Fourth of July barbecue including burgers, hot dogs, two complimentary beers (for adults aged 21 and over), and more. Race packet pick-up will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Palmetto Running Company in Shelter Cove Towne Centre. A second packet pickup will take place from 6:30 to 8:00 a.m. on race morning at Jarvis Creek Park.

Summer Jams : Summer Jams , hosted by the Island Recreation Association, is proud to bring you a fun, festive atmosphere at Shelter Cove Park. Summer Jams will take place from 6 to-9:40 p.m. with views of fireworks beginning around 9 p.m. Children of all ages will be able to enjoy inflatable bounce houses and face painting for a minimal fee. Attendees are recommended to bring their lawn chairs to enjoy the fireworks show. Concessions will be available and sold separately, and a live band will be performing Monday evening.

Bluffton

The Independence Day 5K : The Independence Day 5K , presented by CrossFit 843 and Palmetto Running Company, begins at 8:00 a.m. at Oyster Factory Park in Old Town Bluffton. Registration for the event ends Sunday at noon. Packet pick-up begins Sunday 5-7 p.m. at CrossFit 843 with a second pick-up on Monday before the race from 6:30-7:30 a.m. at the Bluffton Oyster Factory Park.

Beaufort

5K Firecracker Run : The 5K Firecracker Run in downtown Beaufort starts at 8 a.m. on Monday morning on Bay and Newcastle Streets. Participants will run, or walk, through historic downtown Beaufort and across the Woods Bridge on this certified 5K course. Same day entries for the race will be accepted on race day, Monday morning, from 7-7:40 a.m.

Port Royal

4th of July Hometown Celebration : The Town of Port Royal will host a Fourth of July celebration , complete with fireworks this year. Located at Sands Beach in Port Royal, the celebratory festivities at The Sands begin at noon. Live entertainment will continue all day on two different stages. These will take place at the Community Beer Garden and near the boardwalk entrance on the main stage. Local Boy Scouts will be serving hot dogs and burgers, and 13 Scoops will be selling ice cream at the event. Fly Pies, Time To Eat and a Taco Truck will be available inside the Community Garden.