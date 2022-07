Tuscaloosa Police officers contracted by the Tuscaloosa City Schools will see their pay increase by a massive $14 per hour, the system's governing board decided this week. According to the Core Notes newsletter from TCS, the board unanimously voted to increase the hourly rate for SROs from $36 per hour to $50 per hour after. The board said the last time TPD officers working for the school system got a raise was in 2018.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO