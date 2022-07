A 15-year-old who was having trouble swimming was rescued by three other teens at a beach in the Centerville section of Barnstable, Massachusetts Wednesday. Centerville Fire Department officials said the three teens, who are from Red Hook, New York, were fishing from the bridge when they spotted the victim struggling in the river near Craigville Beach. Two of the teens jumped off the bridge to help the swimmer while the third kept track of everyone in the water.

