WEST BARNSTABLE – An early morning crash left a vehicle on its roof in some trees in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 3:15 AM on Route 132 by the entrance to Cape Cod Community College. All occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The driver was reportedly taken into custody by Barnstable Police on suspicion of operating under the influence of liquor.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO