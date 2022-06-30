ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 to Know: Disturbing Anti-Semitic Pamphlets Left at South Florida Homes

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 1 - Police are still searching for a driver who fled the scene of a fiery hit-and-run crash in North Bay Village that left three dead as neighbors identified the victims as a mother and her two daughters. Multiple people who live in the building with the victims...

www.nbcmiami.com

Thrillist

Hang Out in Florida’s Most LGBTQIA+ Friendly Small Town

If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida COVID cases climb as new variant arrives

Florida’s COVID-19 cases kept climbing last week as two new variants spread across the state. Average daily cases from June 4-10 hit 10,630 last week, up 4% from the prior week. COVID-19 hospitalizations are creeping up as well. As of Friday, Florida hospitals had nearly 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 patients, up 13% from the prior week.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Governor Gavin Newsom trashes Ron DeSantis in campaign ad urging Florida residents to ‘join us in California’

California governor Gavin Newsom is looking to tweak a potential future presidential rival with an ad calling for Floridians to move to the Golden State.The 30-second television advertisement will air starting Monday in Florida, and takes aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ culture war-fuelled policies that have made him a darling among Republican activists. "Freedom, it’s under attack in your state. Republican leaders, they’re banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors," says Mr Newsom in a voiceover narration accompanying images of Mr DeSantis and former president Donald Trump.He continues: "I urge...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Is One of the Least Patriotic States According to an Annual Survey – It Came 47th Out of 50 for Patriotism!

United States of America FlagPhoto by Stephanie Klepacki on Unsplash. As Floridians celebrate America's Independence Day on July 4th it may come as a surprise to some that a recent survey carried out by WalletHub found that Florida was the 47th least patriotic state out of the 50. Only Rhode Island, New York and Arkansas scored lower.
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

This Antique-Filled $25 Million Florida Mansion Comes With 100 Feet of Private Beachfront

Click here to read the full article. There’s something for everyone at this $25 million South Florida manse, whether you’re an art lover, car aficionado, sun seeker or history buff. Located in Highland Beach, Florida, which is part of Palm Beach County, this residence also pleasantly stands out from its neighbors with its gorgeous Renaissance-style architecture.   The grand entrance looks plucked out of Italy and has two sweeping stone staircases that lead to the front door. Inside, there’s a dramatic double-height foyer with tall glass windows that drench the home in natural sunlight. The 12,000-square-foot house has six bedrooms, six bathrooms...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida says Ben & Jerry's change 'step in right direction'

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis praised Ben & Jerry's parent company for a decision that will allow sales of ice cream in Israel. But that doesn't mean Florida will immediately return to investing or contracting with the parent company, Unilever, and its subsidiaries. Over the objection of Ben & Jerry's, Unilever on Tuesday announced an agreement that will lead to Avi Zinger, an Israeli manufacturer and distributor of the brand, selling ice cream independently under the product's Hebrew and Arabic names in Israel and the West Bank. \DeSantis said in a Twitter post that the move...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Look out, Pasco: Here come giant African land snails

A gardener in Pasco County recently found a giant African land snail — or what Florida officials call “one of the most damaging snails in the world.”. The giant African land snail gobbles up plants and can carry a parasite known to give people meningitis, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Florida Kingsnake Ever Found

Whether you’d like it or not, snakes are pretty common in Florida. So, it’s not a surprise anymore if you find one in a yard, a golf course, a park, a garage, or even in a house if you’re living here or just visiting. Florida serves as home to about 46 species of native snakes, with only six of those being considered venomous. Although they seem to be a lot, most snakes here aren’t a threat to humans and are not venomous.
FLORIDA STATE

