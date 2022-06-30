Sticky situation: All lanes of SB DC-295 reopen after vehicles got stuck in wet tar

UPDATE: Additional vehicles are stuck on Route 40 at Jones Road and also in Joppa. Original story below… ——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Multiple vehicles are trapped in floodwaters in the White Marsh area. At just after 9 p.m., the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company reported that multiple vehicles had become stuck in the area of Honeygo Boulevard at Mercantile Road. Units are on … Continue reading "Multiple vehicles trapped in floodwaters in White Marsh" The post Multiple vehicles trapped in floodwaters in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.

WHITE MARSH, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO