Washington, DC

Sticky situation: All lanes of SB DC-295 reopen after vehicles got stuck in wet tar

By John Gonzalez
WJLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — Stuck cars, drivers losing control and blown tires -- It was quite a mess along a busy stretch of Interstate 295. The D.C. highway was shut down for about 12 hours after vehicles became disabled Wednesday afternoon. The reason? Wet tar. As of Thursday 6...

wjla.com

#Vehicles#Asphalt#Sb#Metro#Orange Line#Ddot#Kershbaum Sai
