Saint Joseph, MO

A hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri, wages a legal war against the local newspaper

By KCUR
kcur.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA legal dispute over the firing of a hospital employee has escalated into a battle pitting one of the largest employers in St. Joseph, Missouri, against the city’s daily newspaper. Heartland Regional Medical Center — which operates as Mosaic Life Care — earlier this month deposed both the...

www.kcur.org

gladstonedispatch.com

Protestor Dominic Lewis gathered outside of Planned Parenthood, Central West End, St. Louis, Missouri

Last week, Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed a memorandum, authorizing the nation’s first “trigger law,” or the automatic and total ban on abortion following the repeal of Roe v. Wade. By “triggering” the abortion ban - which would not and did not take effect until A.G. Schmitt signed it - Missouri once again made history in one of the worst ways possible.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Best school districts in Missouri

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.
MISSOURI STATE
Saint Joseph, MO
Missouri Government
Missouri State
Saint Joseph, MO
Four States Home Page

Arkansas town makes “top gay-friendly cities” list

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — The online vacation magazine, Vacationer, which considers itself to be friendly toward the LGBTQ+ community, recently compiled a list of 22 small to midsize cities around the United States that are worth spending your time, attention, and tourism dollars visiting. Coming in at number seven spot on Vacationer Magazine’s list is […]
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
Clayton Anderson
KSN News

These new Kansas laws go into effect July 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens of new laws were recently approved during the 2022 Kansas Legislative session, and several are set to become active by July. A total of 100 laws were signed by Governor Laura Kelly this year, with 75 set to become effective as of July 1, 2022. Some of those laws that […]
KSNT News

2-day BBQ contest brings entries from NE Kansas, Western Missouri

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Happy Basset Barrel House held their 1st Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) sanctioned BBQ contest Friday and Saturday. The contest coincides with the beginning of the 4th of July Holiday weekend and ended with a fireworks display Saturday evening. “This is our first annual KCBS Sanctioned BBQ contest,” said Eric Craver, […]
TOPEKA, KS
bransontrilakesnews.com

Attorney General’s traffic stops report raises questions

The Missouri Attorney General’s office has released their report on traffic stops in Missouri in 2021, showing overall statewide Black drivers are stopped more than any other race. In our area, data shows a disproportionate amount of White drivers being stopped by police in the city of Branson. Stone...
BRANSON, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: U.S. Steel may slash Granite City jobs; St. Louis real estate sees 'amenities arms race'

Heading into Independence Day, experts expect Americans to open their wallets over the holiday weekend despite contending with rising prices across the board. The average American is expected to spend more than $84 on food for the July Fourth holiday, and nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home, according to forecasts from industry groups. For businesses catering to holiday revelers, increased supply costs will mean charging higher prices for products and services. But most don't expect that to put a damper on a brisk weekend of business. Speaking of spending, Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday approved a state budget of nearly $49 billion for the fiscal year that starts Friday. The governor cut about $650 million from what lawmakers had approved, including eliminating $500 million worth of tax rebates for Missourians. And, in Granite City, Illinois, U.S. Steel is considering repurposing its Granite City Works in a move that would lead to the loss of nearly 1,000 jobs for the St. Louis-area community. Local officials say the decision would be a devastating blow to Granite City, which has housed a steel mill since the late 1800s.
MISSOURI STATE

