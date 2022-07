To be a passenger on this train is to be part of an exclusive club of time travelers, sharing the magic of the moment. What is it about trains that fills us with excitement and a sense of childlike wonder? These impressions are etched into our American DNA. That mournful whistle in the middle of the night slips into our dreams with promises of faraway lands. The unmistakable click-clack rumble of steel on steel is the heartbeat of a nation. In this fast-paced world of instant gratification, these impressions can instantly take us back to simpler times, which is just one reason why passenger-rail concept enterprise Sky Railway has become such a hot ticket in Santa Fe and beyond.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO