WYOMISSING, PA — Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) announced that it recently entered into a binding term sheet with Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY) to acquire the real property assets of Bally’s two Rhode Island casino properties – Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort and Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel – subject to customary regulatory approvals with Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort also subject to lender consent. Pursuant to the terms of the transaction, Bally’s will immediately lease back both properties and continue to own, control, and manage all the gaming operations of the facilities on an uninterrupted basis. Total consideration for the acquisition is $1.0 billion and GLPI expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings upon closing in late 2022. GLPI intends to fund the transaction through a mix of debt, equity, and OP units.

BALLY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO