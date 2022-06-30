New Crypto Super PAC Has Deep Pockets—and Old Connections

It was March 10, 2022—day one of a virtual forum held over Zoom to re-write the Uniform Determination of Death Act (UDDA), a draft law that for four decades has been the basis for defining who is alive and who is dead in the United States. Many of those assembled were legal professionals who are members of the Uniform Law Commission (ULC), a quasi-governmental entity whose origins go back 125 years. It’s a crowded meeting of five dozen guests from both the legal and medical realms. Each one was eager to share their own perspective on an issue that at first glance may seem fairly cut-and-dried—until one really starts to dig deep into the legal and medical nuances behind trying to define death itself.

