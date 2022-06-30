ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

New Crypto Super PAC Has Deep Pockets—and Old Connections

By Roger Sollenberger
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. A new “crypto” super PAC with some wealthy friends has just appeared on the scene, and the group is not messing around. The “Crypto Freedom...

TheDailyBeast

Newsmax Host Rips Into 'Career Politician' Ron DeSantis Over Potential 2024 Run Against Trump

Newsmax’s top-rated host Greg Kelly warned Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday night: Don’t take on Donald Trump for president come 2024. The declaration from the primetime star comes more than two years ahead of a 2024 general election and months ahead of the 2022 midterms, as behind the scenes, Republican Party lieutenants mull potential 2024 GOP presidential contenders.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

The U.S. Keeps Losing Wars Because Nobody Listens to the Spooks

In mid-May, CNN reported that the U.S. intelligence community was about to begin a sweeping review of the way it does business. What prompted the senior officials to action? The answer is simple enough: alarmingly inaccurate predictions as to the durability of the U.S.-supported government of Afghanistan, which led to a decidedly ignominious withdrawal of our forces there, as well as overly pessimistic projections of Ukraine’s ability to stave off a major assault by the Russian army.
MILITARY
AFP

Don't look up: no fireworks for some cities on US independence holiday

Fireworks buffs in some US cities are in for a dud of a July 4 holiday as supply chain disruptions deny them the traditional pyrotechnic shows lighting up the summer sky, industry representatives said Sunday. College Park near Washington DC cited "Covid-19's continued impact on the supply chain" as the reason for calling off the show, as did Phoenix.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Daughter of Oath Keepers Founder Organizing Pro-Choice Rally

MISSOULA, Montana—A remote stretch in the northwest part of this state may seem an unlikely spot for a pro-choice rally on Independence Day weekend. The small town of Eureka, population roughly 1,400, is home to over a dozen churches, voted 73 percent for Donald Trump in 2020, and hosted a trucker protest of hundreds earlier this year at the Canadian border crossing 10 miles away.
EUREKA, MT
Daily Beast

Biden Plans to Nominate a Federal Anti-Abortion Judge in Kentucky, Reports Suggest

President Joe Biden plans to nominate a judge with anti-abortion views to Kentucky district court following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, two state Democrats told CNN. The death of Roe effectively made abortion partially or totally illegal in at least 26 states so far, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights. Kentucky has a 2019 trigger ban for abortion that a judge blocked a few days ago, Reuters reported. Biden intends to place Republican lawyer Chad Meredith in a federal judgeship in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky as part of a likely deal struck with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth told The Courier-Journal. Meredith previously served as deputy counsel to former Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin. White House staff told the state’s current Democratic Governor, Andy Beshear, about Meredith’s potential nomination “late last week,” Beshear said in a Thursday press conference. “If the President makes that nomination, it is indefensible,” Beshear said.
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Beast

Inside the Heated Scientific Debate to Redefine Who Is Dead

It was March 10, 2022—day one of a virtual forum held over Zoom to re-write the Uniform Determination of Death Act (UDDA), a draft law that for four decades has been the basis for defining who is alive and who is dead in the United States. Many of those assembled were legal professionals who are members of the Uniform Law Commission (ULC), a quasi-governmental entity whose origins go back 125 years. It’s a crowded meeting of five dozen guests from both the legal and medical realms. Each one was eager to share their own perspective on an issue that at first glance may seem fairly cut-and-dried—until one really starts to dig deep into the legal and medical nuances behind trying to define death itself.
SCIENCE
Daily Beast

The Sleeper ‘Wire Fraud’ Scheme That Could Nail Trumpworld

On Nov. 7, 2020—the day television networks called the election for Joe Biden—then-President Donald Trump’s campaign manager was trying his best to break through to his deluded boss: The election was over. Specifically, as Bill Stepien, the Trump campaign manager, later said in his testimony to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Will the ‘Pro-Life’ GOP Rep Who Paid for an Abortion Ever Tweet Again?

When the Supreme Court overturned the national right to an abortion last week, Republican lawmakers in Congress wasted no time celebrating the ruling. But in the din of countless statements, tweets, and posts that Republicans released praising the end of Roe v. Wade, there was a conspicuous silence from one: Rep. Scott DesJarlais.
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Beast

Libertarian Conference Cancels Notorious White Nationalist

“The Most Canceled Man in America” has, in fact, been canceled. Nearly two weeks ahead of the libertarian conference FreedomFest, a lead conference organizer told The Daily Beast on Thursday night that officials had booted the holocaust-denying, Vladimir Putin-applauding, white supremacist rally-going Nicholas Fuentes from the conference’s lineup.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Beast

This Planned Parenthood Is Now Demanding Proof of Residency for Some Abortions

Planned Parenthood of Montana will no longer provide medication abortions for patients from South Dakota, Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, and will now require proof of residency for the treatment, according to an internal email obtained by The Daily Beast. In a Thursday morning email to the state’s staff, Montana Planned...
MISSOURI STATE

