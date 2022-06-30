ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republicans in Congress: Hearings? What Hearings?

By Sam Brodey
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sixth and latest hearing from the House’s Jan. 6 Committee was, undoubtedly, its biggest blockbuster yet. But where one audience saw a Watergate-level historic event in former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony, another key audience likely saw... nothing. Amid the cable TV and social media frenzy...

MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
State
Indiana State
State
Alabama State
Daily Beast

Not Even a New Boss Can Stop CNN’s Ratings Freefall

CNN’s ratings woes continue, even with a whole new vision and a different boss at the helm. Since officially taking over the network at the beginning of May, Chris Licht has already instituted sweeping changes at CNN in an effort to make it less politically divisive and more neutral in tone.
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Louie Gohmert
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Tommy Tuberville
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Mike Braun
Person
Chip Roy
Daily Beast

Dem Congresswoman Among 181 Protesters Arrested Outside Supreme Court

U.S. Capitol Police arrested 181 people on Thursday who were taking part in a protest against the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The demonstration, in which protesters donned green bandannas and marched to a sit-in, was organized by the Center for Popular Democracy Action and Planned Parenthood Action Fund. Among those detained for blocking an intersection near the high court, briefly shutting down traffic, was Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA). Chu, who had written on Twitter hours earlier that she was “proud to join activists and community leaders today,” was the lead sponsor of a bill to codify abortion rights that failed in the Senate last month. “I am ramping up my calls to abolish the Senate filibuster—and actively exploring every option to ensure we pass my bill,” Chu said in a statement, according to Politico. “Lives are at stake and this fight is far from over.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Will the ‘Pro-Life’ GOP Rep Who Paid for an Abortion Ever Tweet Again?

When the Supreme Court overturned the national right to an abortion last week, Republican lawmakers in Congress wasted no time celebrating the ruling. But in the din of countless statements, tweets, and posts that Republicans released praising the end of Roe v. Wade, there was a conspicuous silence from one: Rep. Scott DesJarlais.
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Beast

The Sleeper ‘Wire Fraud’ Scheme That Could Nail Trumpworld

On Nov. 7, 2020—the day television networks called the election for Joe Biden—then-President Donald Trump’s campaign manager was trying his best to break through to his deluded boss: The election was over. Specifically, as Bill Stepien, the Trump campaign manager, later said in his testimony to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Hospital Pounded by Putin’s Army Braces for Fresh Bloodbath

OKHTYRKA, Ukraine—The horror of what happened at the start of the war still haunts 50-year-old Oleg Deinichenko, the medical director of Okhtyrka Hospital. The Russian army had entered the city on the first day of the invasion. They clashed with Ukrainian fighters in what became the start of a months-long bloody campaign to control the city and the roads to the neighboring regions Kharkiv and Poltava.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Libertarian Conference Cancels Notorious White Nationalist

“The Most Canceled Man in America” has, in fact, been canceled. Nearly two weeks ahead of the libertarian conference FreedomFest, a lead conference organizer told The Daily Beast on Thursday night that officials had booted the holocaust-denying, Vladimir Putin-applauding, white supremacist rally-going Nicholas Fuentes from the conference’s lineup.
LAS VEGAS, NV

