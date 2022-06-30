ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Thursday, June 30, 2022

jtv.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJTV News presents The Morning Show. Thursday, Andy and Bart’s guests: Tish Hill & Stacy McCormick, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, Renovations and New Birthing Center. John Waldron, Jackson Market President & Bill Jors, Senior Vice President, Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. 9 AM and 11 AM. Thursday on...

jtv.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jtv.tv

Saturday, July 2 – Sunday, July 3, 2022

The Locker Room presented by County National Bank. The Right Approach presented by Michelob Ultra. Phil’s guest this week is Brian Humphrey, owner of Avenue Auto; highlights from the R.W. Mercer Junior Golf Tour. 1 & 7 PM – The 2022 Jackson County Rose Parade from Downtown Jackson. Kelli...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard July 1, 2022

Kamryn Shannon. File photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. Earlier this week, Michigan Center High School graduate Kamryn Shannon finished in a tie for sixth place in the NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational in North Carolina. Shannon’s third-round score of 70 followed rounds of 72 and 75 on the first two days for a total of 217. Shannon is planning to attend Ferris State and is on the golf team.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Events of 4th of July Holiday Weekend

Grand River Brewery 9th Anniversary Pig Roast. 4 PM to 11 PM. It’s time to celebrate!! This Friday we are celebrating our 9th anniversary! Live music starts at 4 pm. Hawaiian Buffet and Pig Roast on the side patio at 5 (Tickets are $28 at the door). PLANET BASIL ALL DAY! Grand River Brewery, Glick & Mechanic, Downtown Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

A look in the garden at Van Atta’s

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you stop by Van Atta’s soon, you’ll see a plethora of perennials that are in bloom. Lisa Bashline with Van Atta’s gave 6 News’ Jim Geyer the lowdown on the perennial department, which are a year after year plant. “Ideally they’re gonna come back year after year for you when […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Ferndale, MI
City
Jackson, MI
City
Pontiac, MI
City
Mackinaw City, MI
Jackson, MI
Entertainment
100.7 WITL

The Empty Halls of the Lansing Mall

FAST FACTS (from Lansing State Journal):. When the Lansing Mall was completed, they had a wild Grand Opening. There was an organ grinder with his trained monkey to entertain the crowds, a man going under the name “Mr. Twist” who made all sorts of balloon creatures, and puppet (marionette) shows. They also had a drawing where they gave away a five hundred dollar shopping spree (charge account) to one lucky winner.
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

See the Blue Angels soar at Thunder Over Michigan in Ypsilanti

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An annual Ypsilanti airshow will keep its drive-up format after resounding approval from attendees. Thunder Over Michigan, an annual airshow hosted by the Yankee Air Museum, is set for July 16-17 at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti. The show features a variety of aircraft performers, including the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and parachute team.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
chevydetroit.com

These Playgrounds are Worth the Trip

Summertime in Metro Detroit is short, so making the most of our sunny, beautiful days is of the utmost importance. Spending the day at a park can be the highlight of any family’s summer, but keeping the kids occupied is absolutely the first priority. The key to any great park is a fantastic playground, especially from a kid’s point of view. Obviously, your local playgrounds get a lot of love: a short walk or drive from home, kid-friendly activities, and the comfort of familiarity. But how about switching it up from time to time? These playgrounds might be a little bit of a trip from where you live, but they will keep your kids busy for hours, and keep you coming back again and again…
NORTHVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing Aquatic Center teases opening with new feature

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A timeframe for the East Lansing Aquatic Center opening has been set and staff have just teased a new attraction on social media. The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center (ELFAC) is an interactive outdoor water park designed to provide a safe, family-oriented experience. It has been a favorite way to cool off in the hot summer months for Mid-Michiganders but, like so many other businesses and attractions, it’s doors closed for two years as the U.S. fought off the pandemic.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

List: Independence Day Weekend events across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Do you know where you’re going to celebrate? Independence Day is Monday and Fourth of July events are being held in communities across Mid-Michigan. This list will be updating regularly, so be sure to check back! If there’s an event we missed, let us know!
LANSING, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

5 Michigan destinations that will take you back in time

Sometimes taking a minute to get out of "dodge" is just what is needed, but it can be an extra relief when your trip offers a bit more. Here are five places to visit with historical value and offer up a bit of nostalgia. Ida Red's Cottage. est. 1986. This...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Retirement#The Beatles#Jtv News#Jackson Hospital#Jackson Market President#The Bart Hawley Show#The Brokerage House#Cascades Cycling Club#Jackson College Back
msuspartans.com

Spartan Athletics Mourns the Passing of Tom Campbell

East Lansing, Mich. -- Michigan State athletics is mourning the passing of Tom Campbell, the Munn Ice Arena manager who spent parts seven decades within its walls as a player, fan, valued employee, and friend. Hockey was Campbell's passion. He was the first product of the Greater Lansing Amateur Hockey...
EAST LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

City of Jackson Construction Update June 30, 2022

South West Avenue. JTV photo. Over the past week, the lids of manholes and water valves were adjusted up to match the top of the new pavement. The contractor then did cleanup tasks and removed equipment for the project zone. At this point, all work for the contract to replace the water main and water services is complete.
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
MLive

New fishing pier coming to state recreation area in Jackson, Washtenaw counties

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A campground in the largest state park in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula is getting a new, accessible fishing pier. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced the project at the Portage Lake Campground in the Waterloo Recreation Area on Tuesday, June 28, while detailing nearly $16 million in upgrades to parks in 10 counties funded through federal COVID-19 pandemic relief dollars.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy