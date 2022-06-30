ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

ISIS rising in Syria is a threat to our American way of life

By Sen. Lindsey Graham
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world has experienced much turmoil in 2022. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, the continued growth of an aggressive Iranian nuclear program, a provocative China, and the reemergence of the Islamic State (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda, the world remains a dangerous place. However, one troubled area that deserves a renewed focus is...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

As Russian troops continue military operations in the more-than four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers are flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
MILITARY
Fox News

Ukrainian missile strike kills three in Russia, Kremlin claims

A Ukrainian missile strike hit a residential area in the city of Belgorod, allegedly killing three people and damaging more than a dozen buildings, Russian authorities claimed Sunday. Belgorod is a Russian city less than 50 miles from the Ukrainian border. It is one of few Russian cities that has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

A Tejana 'Queen' shows Pelosi and America that Hispanics won't be pushed around anymore

"I’m so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen." These are the words of Latina mama bear and newly elected U.S. Representative from Texas, Mayra Flores, after realizing that the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, had elbowed her daughter, Maite, during a photo op following her swearing in. "No child should be pushed around for a photo op, PERIOD!" she concluded in her now viral tweet.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Putin arrests Olympic 'traitor': Moment Russian ice hockey star Ivan Fedotov is forcibly enlisted in the army and dragged off to fight in Ukraine after signing $1m deal with US NHL team the Philadelphia Flyers

A Russian ice hockey star who signed a million-dollar contract with an American team was rounded up by Russian plain-clothes policemen and taken to an army enlistment office yesterday before he's expected to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Olympian Ivan Fedotov, 25, was reportedly rushed into Putin's army after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Isis#Ukraine#American#Russian#Iranian#Islamic#Al Qaeda#Isis#Nato#Syrian
Fox News

McEnany slams Biden official's remark on 'liberal world order': 'They're admitting it's intentional'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany criticized a recent statement from the Biden administration defending inflation and high gas prices as necessary to protect the "future of the liberal world order." McEnany outlined that President Biden is more focused on "intentional" inflation as part of a transition to clean energy than bringing down costs of goods and services for Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Lindsey Graham: This is the real assault on Democracy in the United States

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., sounded the alarm on the Left's plans past the midterms if Republicans fail to take back the Senate on "Jesse Watters Primetime." LINDSEY GRAHAM: There is an assault on democracy in this country — it's by the Left, not by the Right. Everything you said is true. It took us 50 years to overturn Roe v. Wade by working hard, winning elections, putting conservatives on the court. Five days after overturning that decision, they want to blow up the Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Liz Cheney says not prosecuting Trump 'graver threat' than the difficulties it poses

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said the Justice Department should prosecute former President Donald Trump if warranted, arguing not doing so would be a threat to the Constitution. "I think it's a much graver constitutional threat if a president can engage in these kinds of activities, and the majority of the president's party looks away; or we as a country decide we're not actually going to take our constitutional obligations seriously," Cheney said in an interview with ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday. "I think that's a much, a much more serious threat."
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
China
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
Fox News

Jesse Watters on Biden's press conferences: 'He's oblivious' and 'makes no sense at all'

Jesse Watters blasted President Biden on "The Five" Thursday for refusing to take responsibility for rising inflation at home and blaming it on Russia and the war in Ukraine. JESSE WATTERS: His policy is to bog Russia down in Ukraine and bleed them dry, and it could take years.To the American driver that doesn’t sound like a plan to reduce gas prices. It looks like that's no plan at all. This thing is going to go on forever. His policy is basically like things are bad, not as bad as Mexico, and none of it is my fault, and I have no plans to fix it. You can’t tell the American people that. You can’t tell the American people that inflation is bad, but it’s worse somewhere else. We don’t live somewhere else. We live here in the United States of America. That’s like saying, don’t worry about crime, you should see Brazil. We don’t live in Brazil. We live here. And then he keeps on saying, oh, well, you know, it’s Russia’s fault with the gas and inflation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Dan Bongino: It's hard to cultivate patriotism when the Left drills in its view of US

Dan Bongino sounded off on the Left being too "ashamed" to celebrate America's independence ahead of July 4th on "Unfiltered." DAN BONGINO: As we celebrate the birth of our country this Fourth of July weekend, the Left's talking about boycotting the holiday. Of course they are, because they're ashamed of it. It's like they want to use this weekend to mourn and moan and point out all the things they think are so terrible about America, especially after the Supreme Court ruling. Remember, these are the same people who scream like lunatics at the sky when their political party loses, and the leftist media's devastated…
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Ukraine War: Lysychansk, the last remaining Eastern stronghold, could soon fall, Zelenskyy advisor predicts

A major city and the last remaining stronghold in Eastern Ukraine could soon fall to Russian forces, a senior advisor to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Lysychansk, in the Eastern province of Luhansk, could fall as Russian forces continue their assault on the city and look to complete their siege of its sister city Sievierodonetsk, according to Zelenskyy adviser Oleksiy Arestovych.
POLITICS
Fox News

Ukrainian orphans stranded as American families struggle to save them from war

Hundreds of Ukrainian orphans who were set for U.S. adoptions are stuck in limbo as their prospective adoptive parents try to lobby authorities to give them a loving home. Americans Jenny Bradshaw and husband Holt, who hosted an eight-year-old orphan from Ukraine for one month earlier in the year, are part of a group of some 200 "prospective adoptive parents" looking to adopt from Ukraine.
HOMELESS
Fox News

Laura Ingraham: This is a 'miserable' time for the Left

Laura Ingraham discussed how July 4th is a "miserable time" for Democrats because they are "embarrassed" by our people and our history Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: Going into the 4th of July weekend, the most patriotic time of the year, but of course, it's really a miserable time for the Left because they're embarrassed by our people and our history. Let's face it, they hate most of our past presidents, including Washington and Lincoln. Everyone on Mt. Rushmore — they want them all ripped down.
POLITICS
Fox News

The July 4th conversation we should have about the true cost of war

My grandfather once relayed the extreme cost of freedom and how important it was for Americans to reflect on Independence Day. We sat on a deck overlooking a golf course where the sky bled red, white, and blue fireworks. He was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne during World War II, and when the national anthem played, he ensured we stood and placed a hand over our heart, reminding us that "freedom isn’t free." He would have known, having lost friends during the war.
FESTIVAL
Fox News

Fox News

765K+
Followers
165K+
Post
638M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy