ISIS rising in Syria is a threat to our American way of life

Jesse Watters blasted President Biden on "The Five" Thursday for refusing to take responsibility for rising inflation at home and blaming it on Russia and the war in Ukraine. JESSE WATTERS: His policy is to bog Russia down in Ukraine and bleed them dry, and it could take years.To the American driver that doesn’t sound like a plan to reduce gas prices. It looks like that's no plan at all. This thing is going to go on forever. His policy is basically like things are bad, not as bad as Mexico, and none of it is my fault, and I have no plans to fix it. You can’t tell the American people that. You can’t tell the American people that inflation is bad, but it’s worse somewhere else. We don’t live somewhere else. We live here in the United States of America. That’s like saying, don’t worry about crime, you should see Brazil. We don’t live in Brazil. We live here. And then he keeps on saying, oh, well, you know, it’s Russia’s fault with the gas and inflation.

