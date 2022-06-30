Why Is Chris Pratt Lying About His Religious Past?

If Amazon Prime Video has a brand identity, it's "shows for dads." The streaming service has invested heavily into a specific type of action show targeted at the middle-aged suburban male demographic with Bosch, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and Reacher. They're all based on popular paperback novels about highly competent men with military and/or law enforcement backgrounds who are willing to break the rules in pursuit of truth and justice. These shows aren't chasing Emmys, they just want to entertain with a twisty plot, some thrilling action set pieces, and a mildly complex main character. They're also three of the service's most popular and successful shows. Prime Video's latest series, The Terminal List, fits that dad-friendly bill to a T. By the humble standards of the genre, The Terminal List is a smashing success. How good it actually is a little harder to measure, though.

