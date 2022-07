BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police are investigating a shooting allegedly started by a juvenile on Thursday evening. Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Boone Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Police said the suspect tried to get away by jumping a fence and running across several lanes of traffic on Interstate 20 near Barksdale Boulevard. He was captured a short time later by a K-9 unit and other responding officers.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO