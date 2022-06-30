Vincennes University Workers Working with Crane on Project

The City of Vincennes has a busy day set for the 4th of July. Festivities begin with the City of Vincennes Firefighter’s Union hosting several food trucks throughout the day. The City’s 4th of July Parade will step off around 6 PM. The Spirit of 76 Award presentation will follow. Fireworks are set to take place around 9:30 in the evening. As a reminder, The Lincoln Memorial Bridge into downtown will close around 6 PM and will remain closed for the remainder of the day as that is where the fireworks will be launched from.

