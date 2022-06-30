Vincennes University Workers Working with Crane on Project

The Indiana Department of Education is using 57 million dollars in grant money to promote “Explore, Engage, and Experience.” The program brings together schools and community partners to prepare students for the workforce. Knox County is in two grant rounds. One is part of a 1.1 million dollar...
Many government offices and businesses are closed in observance of the Independence day holiday. Trash pickup is not affected in the city, but the compost site on Old Terre Haute Road will be closed. In Washington, trash pickup for Monday will be delayed to Tuesday. Those with Monday as their trash pickup day are asked to have their trash ready for pickup by 7 AM on Tuesday. The City Bus will not be in operation and the landfill will also be closed.
Daviess County Road 550 North just north of Cannelburg is closed today between County Road 950 East and 975 East. The location is near Dinky’s Auction Barn; the closure is part of Dinky’s Horse Progress Days. The road will re-open at the end of the day today.
The City of Linton Police Department is looking to hire on a full-time 9-1-1 operator. Officials say you can request an application by emailing admin@lintonpolice.com with the 9-1-1 application in the subject line. Officials will accept applications until the job is filled.
Vincennes Township Fire Officials have released more information on the fire from Friday at a Vincennes Gas Station. At 4:07 PM Friday, both Vincennes City and Vincennes Township Fire crews were called to the Chuckles on Old Decker Road in reference to smoke coming from the building. When crews arrived, crews found smoke and flames coming from the roof. Crews attacked the flames and had the fire out in a short amount of time. The estimated damage from the fire was around 250 thousand dollars. The fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported. Johnson and Harrison Township fire crews were on hand as backup.
The City of Vincennes has a busy day set for the 4th of July. Festivities begin with the City of Vincennes Firefighter’s Union hosting several food trucks throughout the day. The City’s 4th of July Parade will step off around 6 PM. The Spirit of 76 Award presentation will follow. Fireworks are set to take place around 9:30 in the evening. As a reminder, The Lincoln Memorial Bridge into downtown will close around 6 PM and will remain closed for the remainder of the day as that is where the fireworks will be launched from.
Washington Police have released more details on a shots fired call that took place on the city’s southwest side on Thursday Evening. Police arrested 23-year-old Anthony Jose Castro on charges of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, and carrying a handgun without a license. According to police, a verbal...
