Federal agents have arrested a southern Indiana man for joining rioters inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Paul Kovacik was arrested in Rockport earlier in June. Federal agents say he admitted to taking a train to Washington, D.C., then staying the night at a hotel in the city on January 6. Kovacik also admitted to entering the Capitol and taking several videos while inside. Those videos were later shared with investigators.

ROCKPORT, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO