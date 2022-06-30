ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to do if you get an ear infection

By Jamie Anthony
Times-News
Times-News
 3 days ago
While ear infections are common in children, they can also occur in adults. Symptoms can be uncomfortable and even painful. Here are some simple ways to know if you may have an ear infection and how to reduce your risk.

Types of ear infections

There are three types of ear infections: outer ear infection, middle ear infection and inner ear infection. Ear infections can be caused by bacterial, fungal or viral infections.

Some people are more prone to ear infections because they have small eustachian tubes in the ears or their tubes don’t have a steep enough slope. Smoking, being exposed to secondhand smoke, having a cold or respiratory illness, or having seasonal or year-round allergies can also increase your risk of an ear infection.

Outer ear infection: Also known as swimmer’s ear or otitis externa, an outer ear infection typically begins as an itchy rash. It can occur when water stays in the ear after you bathe or swim. This moisture can allow bacteria to grow. Another common cause of outer ear infections is when the outer lining of the ear is irritated, usually by scratching or putting your fingers or cotton swabs in your ears.

Symptoms of an outer ear infection include itchiness, clear and odorless drainage, muffled hearing, ear pain, swelling, redness or tenderness.

Middle ear infection: A middle ear infection (otitis media) affects the area just behind the eardrum. This type of infection is often caused by a cold or respiratory illness that moves to one or both ears. The infection can cause the eustachian tubes in your ears to swell, leading to fluid buildup on the ear drum.

Symptoms include ear pain, a sense of fullness in the ear, fever, drainage and difficulty hearing. If you notice fluid drainage from your ear, this could be a sign of tympanic membrane rupture. This condition usually heals on its own, but it can cause sudden hearing loss.

Inner ear infection: This type of infection is less common than the others. Sometimes inflammation in the inner ear is misdiagnosed as an inner ear infection. Symptoms of an inner ear infection include ear pain, sudden hearing loss, nausea, vomiting, vertigo or dizziness. While it’s rare, sometimes an inner ear infection is a sign of a more severe health problem like meningitis.

How to prevent ear infections

You can reduce your chances of getting an ear infection by gently drying your ears with a towel after bathing or swimming, managing your allergies, washing your hands thoroughly before touching your face to prevent upper respiratory illness, making sure you’re up to date on your vaccines, not smoking, avoiding secondhand smoke, and not putting foreign objects in your ears.

How to treat ear infections

If you have a middle ear infection, you’ll likely need antibiotic pills or ear drops. Your health care provider may also recommend over-the-counter pain and anti-inflammatory medications. If you have allergies or a cold, using an antihistamine, nasal spray or decongestant can also help.

If you have an outer ear infection, you’ll likely need to have a medical professional clean your ear. If the infection is bacterial, you may need antibiotics. If it’s fungal, you’ll need antifungal medication.

Inner ear infections are typically caused by a virus. If this is the case, you may be advised to wait for the viral infection to clear up on its own. Sometimes antiemetics and antihistamines are used to help manage symptoms.

When to seek medical care

Contact your primary care provider or visit urgent care if you have ear pain that doesn’t get better after a day or two, fluid drainage from your ear and/or a fever.

While most ear infections are simple to treat, going too long without treatment could put you at risk for a worsened infection or even permanent hearing loss.

Jamie Anthony is a primary care physician at Pardee Fletcher Medical Associates.

