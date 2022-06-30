Fourth of July weekend: Will rain put damper on holiday festivities?

All you need is mustard for the hot dogs, some OFF for the bugs and a few cold drinks: the weather will certainly do its part to make sure it feels like the Fourth of July as hot, humid, rainy conditions are on tap over the next five days.

The holiday weekend starts Friday with a 20% to 70% chance of rain across Southwest Florida, primarily from the Sarasota area south to Marco Island in Collier County.

Highs will be in the low- to mid-90s, with a heat index topping 100 degrees.

"It’s scattered to numerous thunderstorms everyday pretty much along the I-75 corridor and to the west from Sarasota south," said Paul Close, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Ruskin, which covers the Sarasota and Cape Coral-Fort Myers areas. "That's everyday now at least through Tuesday, more of the same."

The weather regime that's allowing the daily thunderstorms is common during the summer.

The pattern starts off with clear skies overhead and clouds over the Gulf of Mexico.

Moisture builds over land during the late morning and by midday. That moisture falls to the ground during the afternoon and evening, creating the classic afternoon thunderstorm.

"It's more of the same that we've had recently," Close said. "It's that east-southeast flow and the storms line up with Interstate 75 and to the west from Sarasota south."

Naples, Marco Island and Immokalee will see similar conditions, according to the NWS in Miami, which covers the Collier County area.

Highs in and around Naples will be just above 90 degrees, with nighttime lows in the mid-70s, according to NWS forecasts, which is calling for a 20% to 70% chance of rainfall in the area between now and Tuesday.

"We will continue having moderate flow with moisture pushed into the area," said Ana Torres-Vasquez, a meteorologist with the NWS in Miami. "For Naples, it's about wherever the Gulf breeze sets up, or however far inland it goes. It forms a little around noon or a little after, when the land has had enough time to warm up and the wind comes in."

Strong winds winds from the Atlantic can offset the onshore breeze here.

Torres-Vasquez said although there will be rain on the Fourth of July, it's still too early to tell exactly how that day will play out, weather-wise.

"It's still too early to pinpoint what (weather) character we'll have that day but the (rainfall) chances increase in the afternoons when we have more of that heating," she said.

Boaters will see east and southeast winds between 5 and 15 knots with scattered to numerous thunderstorms and seas around 2 feet, according to the NWS marine forecast.

Tropics are active

Meteorologists and weather experts with the National Hurricane Center are currently watching three disturbances: one off the coast of Texas, another off the coast of Venezuela and a third in the open Atlantic Ocean.

Researchers for the NHC and at Colorado State have predicted above-average tropical activity this season, which runs through November.

