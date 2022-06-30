ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 concert picks for Sarasota-Bradenton-Charlotte: June 30-July 6

By Jimmy Geurts, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Ben Prestage

Dave Shiplett, chef/owner of the restaurants/music venues Birdrock Taco Shack and Cottonmouth Southern Soul Kitchen in Bradenton's Village of the Arts, will celebrate his 63rd birthday with this show held at Birdrock featuring Ben Prestage. The self-described “Deep South swamp music” artist grew up in rural Florida before later living in Memphis, where he learned how to play drums simultaneously while singing and performing other instruments as a street performer, a one-man-band setup he’d bring back to the Sunshine State. Though he’s a favorite of the Florida blues venue circuit, he’s also developed a national and international following, including touring Europe. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30; Birdrock Taco Shack, 1213 13th Ave. W., Bradenton; free; 941-545-9966; facebook.com/birdrocktaco

Trey Wanvig

Sarasota County restaurant and venue Englewoods on Dearborn's live music lineup this week will kick off with Sarasota blues-rock phenom Trey Wanvig. The 20-year-old guitarist and singer-songwriter has been performing since his early teens, including releasing the 2018 EP "Roadside Blues" he mostly wrote when he was 14 years old and recorded when he was 15. This show will also serve as a celebration of Wanvig recently receiving his pilot's license, with those who attend the performance having the chance to receive a prize pack and flight with Wanvig. 7 p.m. Thursday; Englewoods on Dearborn, 362 W. Dearborn St., Englewood; $5; 941-475-7501; englewoodsondearborn.com

Camp Trash album release show

Bradenton cafe and music venue Oscura, which recently reopened in an expanded new location, will host this album release show for a band with ties to the area. Camp Trash, whose singer Bryan Gorman lives in Bradenton, will release its debut full-length "The Long Way, The Slow Way" on Friday on indie/emo label Count Your Lucky Stars Records, with other national recognition including coverage by outlets such as Stereogum and Paste Magazine. Florida emo-punk act Virginity, the Georgia-based Farseek, which recently headlined Oscura, and Sarasota's own Floating Boy will also perform. 7 p.m. Saturday; Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton; $10 advance, $12 day of; 941-782-8798; facebook.com/oscuralive

Neverfest

Sarasota brewery/venue Big Top Brewing Company and alternative rock/ska-punk band Neverless will host this free, all-ages music festival. Neverless, back home after a recent tour, will perform with other Florida bands who play similar styles of music. Those include rock 'n' rollers Roxx Revolt and the Velvets (who Sarasotans may remember from their local performance last year at what's now known as Pride | Be Fabulous Arts & Music Festival) as well as Orlando's Flagman, Tampa's Discord Theory, Gainesville's Red Letter Day and Sarasota's Grand Central. 4 p.m. Saturday; Big Top Brewing Company, 975 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota; free; 941-371-2939; bigtopbrewing.com

Neal McCoy

Local Independence Day celebrations include Palmetto's free annual Fourth of July Festival, which has previously featured big names in music such as Wynonna Judd and Smash Mouth, with country singer Neal McCoy headlining this year. McCoy rose to fame in the '90s with No. 1 country airplay hits such as "Wink" and "No Doubt About It," the title track to his 1994 platinum album. In recent years, he's released albums paying tribute to late country great Charley Pride ("Pride") and the Great American Songbook ("You Don't Know Me"), and played this year's Stagecoach country music festival. Lazy Bonez opens, with McCoy scheduled to start at 7 p.m. 5-9 p.m. Monday; Sutton Park, 1036 Sixth St. W., Palmetto; free; 941-723-4988; facebook.com/palmettocra

