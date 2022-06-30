ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mote Marine counting 2,700 turtle nests so far, making this season a top 10 record

By Stefania Lugli, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

This year's turtle nesting season will be at least the 7th highest documented on record, according to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium's Sea Turtle Conservation & Research Program.

More than 2,700 nests have been counted so far during the current nesting season, with loggerhead and green sea turtles found sprawled over 35 miles of shoreline.

Last year, the conservation program counted 3,786 nests, ringing in 2021 as the fourth highest count in Mote's 41 years of tracking.

The program monitors nesting beaches from Longboat Key to Venice each year during the nesting season — May 1 to Oct. 31. This year's first nest was found in late April .

Nesting season: Public should be "turtle-friendly" as first nests of the season pop up

Saving beaches: Casey Key residents are developing a plan to save their island's beaches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKMJR_0gQaW9fN00

Senior biologist and conservation manager Melissa Macksey said that the program has documented more than 2,713 loggerhead sea turtle nests, more than 40 green sea turtle nests, and one Kemp's ridley sea turtle nest so far this year.

“We’re excited to see that nesting numbers are staying high like we’ve seen in the last decade. It’s great news for our local population of loggerheads,” Macksey said in a press release. “We hope to see the great nesting numbers for the rest of the season and lots of successful hatches from these nests.”

2 nesting green sea turtles tagged in Marquesas Keys and Casey Key

Two known nesting green turtles — Sweet Pea and Amelia — were tagged in Marquesas Keys and Casey Key. Sweet Pea, found in her sixth nesting season, was initially tagged by Mote Marine in 2007 and Amelia in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XATjz_0gQaW9fN00

According to Mote Marine, the two turtles present a pattern of opportunity: green sea turtles are nesting along Southwest Florida beaches in increasing numbers.

Best beaches: What are the best beaches in Florida? Here are 10 of our favorites from across the state

'Shark Lady': Eugenie Clark remembered as Forever stamp release marks her 100th birthday

Senior Biologist Kristen Mazzarella explained that turtle tracking allows biologists to better understand a sea turtle’s activity patterns during nesting season.

“The data we gather from nesting turtles helps us to determine important information like how many nests an individual turtle lays in a season, which, combined with the number of nests we count on our beaches, will help us determine how many females make up the nesting population in our area," Mazzarella said.

Mote Marine also reminded residents and visitors to stay mindful of Florida's coastal environment and practice turtle-friendly habits , such as leaving beaches as clean as possible and dimming waterfront lights.

Stefania Lugli covers a little of everything for the Herald-Tribune while pursuing watchdog/investigative stories. You can contact her at slugli@heraldtribune.com or dm her on Twitter at @steflugli .

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Mote Marine counting 2,700 turtle nests so far, making this season a top 10 record

