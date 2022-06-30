ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

'Times they're a chain-gin': A guide to today's coastal economy

By Mike Berger
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 3 days ago

Supply chains. Blockchains. Chain reactions.  As singer-songwriter Bob Dylan might have observed: The Times They Are A Chain-gin’.

Of the three, supply chains, as in shortages, seem to be impacting our lives the most. Time was when only economists understood that concept. Now, most lay people (and a few clergy) have a handle on it.

As defined, it is “the network of all the individuals, organizations, resources, activities and technology involved in the creation and sale of a product”. That’s what is known at Agave as the “whole enchilada”.

On the coast, there are a number of well-known supply chain issues. For instance, there is the cost of waterfront property, which increases daily for the simple reason that they are not making any more of it — not even in China. Trust me on that, folks.

In addition, certain types of ethnic food restaurants don’t seem to be multiplying as they should.  For instance, Russian cuisine is found locally only at the Red Square Caviar Bar in Rehoboth.  Rumor has it that their desire to expand is being blocked by the Beach Borscht Bistro chain (there’s that word again), which insists that they first remove Chicken Kiev (or Kyiv, if you want a more contemporary version) from their menu.

A final supply chain issue involves the beloved Chesapeake Bay blue crab. A late May report concludes that the number of crabs leaving their claw prints on the ocean floor has hit a new low.

If that weren’t enough, there is an uptick in the perennial challenge of finding workers, foreign temps usually sourced from overseas (as opposed to underseas), to work in the crab processing facilities of the region.  This latter phenomenon is compounded by a shortage of the bamboo-infused paper on which the official H-2B visas are printed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYlqN_0gQaW8me00

In a different vein, I was prepared as a senior citizen to become more forgetful as I aged. It was like certain persons, places, and things didn’t exist — at least momentarily, or weren’t where I thought they should be.

What I was not prepared for was the introduction into my life of objects that don’t exist in a physical sense, things that are virtual and/or digital and, if I ignored them, might undermine my economic security. Enter the world of blockchains and non-fungible tokens. Say what?

Blockchain issues are hard to grasp, certainly more so than block and tackle ones. So, we will leave a discussion of them to another column.

Non-fungible tokens, NFTs for short, are easier to understand, as long as one does not confuse them with fungible tokens — something I’m sure you would wish to avoid.

A good example of a fungible token, an object that has identical sisters and brothers, are the coins that were used to travel on the New York City (NYC) subway system until 2003.

Today, however, those coins are neither fungible nor non-fungible, but rather worthless. Unless, of course, they are offered for sale on eBay, or used by fish to get onboard any one of the 714 submerged NYC subway cars that help compose the artificial Redbird Reef off the coast of Slaughter Beach.

But I digress.

A non-fungible token, on the other hand, is an investment in a one-of-a-kind item that can’t be replicated.  Although there are many vehicles for such investments, including motor cars themselves, one of the more common areas of NFT speculation is fine art.

For instance, investors might be given an opportunity to own a piece of the Mona Lisa, say . . . her smile.  Obviously, I joke.  No part of her is for sale — at least not yet.

But, Lewes sculptress Kristen Visbal, the creator of the iconic Fearless Girl statue, now located opposite the New York Stock Exchange, has released a set of NFTs reflective of that sculptural symbol of female empowerment

Visbal may be on to something. Cape Spirit, a 20-foot high, free flowing sculpture has been proposed for placement in Canalfront Park. Designed by Rick Rothrock, one of the more alliterative artists of our age, it would be a striking addition to a Lewes skyline that is currently dominated by the wind turbine on the UDel campus.

Perhaps the current debate regarding the installation and maintenance of Cape Spirit would be viewed differently if the City of Lewes had the mettle to sell NFTs based on that stainless steel sculpture.

The city could use some of that revenue to purchase, place, and preserve the sculpture, which in turn could be a model for future public art.  The remaining revenue could be used to secure available farmland, thus protecting Lewes from further residential sub-divisions. And, this land preservation would help maintain the historic character of the First Town in the First State.

In short, it would set in motion a chain reaction!

Mike Berger is a freelance writer and retired university administrator with a home in Lewes.  Contact him at edadvice@comcast.net .

More: Delaware meets ‘Jurassic World’: Children fight for First State to get its own dinosaur

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: 'Times they're a chain-gin': A guide to today's coastal economy

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

Grocery shoppers making 'dramatic shift' away from national brands amid inflation, supermarket chain says

Americans who want to ring in another year of independence may have to rethink their tailgates and barbeques as inflation raises costs for popular food items. Morton Williams Supermarkets co-owner Avi Kaner broke down different options and consumer trends for holiday celebrations on "Cavuto Coast to Coast" Friday, sharing that many Americans are switching from national brands to local, private brands.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Business
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
City
Lewes, DE
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Business
CNBC

How this 42-year-old CEO went from $3,000 in savings to creating a $1.2 billion food startup

Josh Tetrick wanted to learn how to scramble a plant like an egg. It took him six years and up to $4 million to accomplish it. That's the level of dedication behind Just Egg, the hallmark product of Tetrick's $1.2 billion startup Eat Just. The plant-based egg substitute is made from mung beans, comes in a squirt bottle and can be scrambled in a frying pan just like a chicken's egg.
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

Amazon, JCPenny, Walmart Cash In On Commercialization Of Juneteenth, But Profits Came At a Cost

Retailers and marketers wasted no time attempting to profit off Juneteenth with a tidal wave of merchandise including ice cream, t-shits and paper plates. Nationwide retail chains including JCPenny, Amazon and Walmart quickly pushed Juneteenth merchandise to make a few dollars off the new federal holiday. However, those same companies dealt with an avalanche of blowback for trying to profit off the holiday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Money

8 New Shortages Shoppers Are Facing This Summer, From Popcorn to Pet Food

If you think pandemic-era shortages are fading away, think again. An ongoing shortage of baby formula due to a wide-ranging manufacturer recall has been causing hardships for families in recent months. Production recently resumed at a previously-closed plant, but meanwhile the crisis is still persisting. It’s not just baby formula....
LIFESTYLE
pymnts

Germany’s Rewe Grocery Chain Opens Autonomous Store in Berlin

Israel-based computer vision company Trigo, which works on frictionless retail checkout, has debuted a new hybrid autonomous grocery store alongside Rewe, a German supermarket group, the companies announced Tuesday (June 28). Rewe Group is one of the biggest retailers and the second-biggest food retail chain in Germany, per the release,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sourcing Journal

Gen Z Driving Luxury’s Evolution

Click here to read the full article. Luxury is following in the footsteps of Gen Z. “Management is discovering that more mature shoppers are basing their purchasing decisions on what is considered trendy among Gen Z shoppers,” Cowen & Co. luxury analyst Oliver Chen said after hosting a call with Saks CEO Marc Metrick and Movado chairman and CEO Efraim Grinberg. “We expect more luxury brands and retailers to continually take the Gen Z shopper seriously and innovate for more digital penetration and creativity while balancing the core historical elements of the luxury channel,” he added. Chen noted that luxury brands and retailers...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Gin#Senior Citizen#New York City#Russian#Borscht Bistro
FOXBusiness

Wholesale retailer warns beverage shortage, price hikes to happen this summer

As inflation continues to soar nationwide, a wholesale retailer warned that Americans can expect more shortages and more price hikes this summer. "This summer, I think beverages, you're going to start to see kind of increased prices or shortages just because… already these factories are pumping it out at full capacity, you add in the increased demand of the summer, we don't know where that's going to go," Boxed CEO Chieh Huang told "Varney & Co." Monday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
TheStreet

How Much More Would You Pay For Sustainable Products?

Would you to know that you're getting a product that is less harmful to the environment? Most would probably say yes, but what about 15% more? 50% more?. While the latter may be extreme, sustainability is shaping out a deciding factor for a large number of American shoppers. A recent...
ENVIRONMENT
a-z-animals.com

JustFoodForDogs Review: Read Before You Buy

This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. JustFoodForDogs is a “fresh” dog food brand formulated by veterinary experts. All recipes include whole foods and are minimally processed....
NEW CASTLE, DE
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

3K+
Followers
702
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

 http://delmarvanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy