'Times they're a chain-gin': A guide to today's coastal economy

Supply chains. Blockchains. Chain reactions. As singer-songwriter Bob Dylan might have observed: The Times They Are A Chain-gin’.

Of the three, supply chains, as in shortages, seem to be impacting our lives the most. Time was when only economists understood that concept. Now, most lay people (and a few clergy) have a handle on it.

As defined, it is “the network of all the individuals, organizations, resources, activities and technology involved in the creation and sale of a product”. That’s what is known at Agave as the “whole enchilada”.

On the coast, there are a number of well-known supply chain issues. For instance, there is the cost of waterfront property, which increases daily for the simple reason that they are not making any more of it — not even in China. Trust me on that, folks.

In addition, certain types of ethnic food restaurants don’t seem to be multiplying as they should. For instance, Russian cuisine is found locally only at the Red Square Caviar Bar in Rehoboth. Rumor has it that their desire to expand is being blocked by the Beach Borscht Bistro chain (there’s that word again), which insists that they first remove Chicken Kiev (or Kyiv, if you want a more contemporary version) from their menu.

A final supply chain issue involves the beloved Chesapeake Bay blue crab. A late May report concludes that the number of crabs leaving their claw prints on the ocean floor has hit a new low.

If that weren’t enough, there is an uptick in the perennial challenge of finding workers, foreign temps usually sourced from overseas (as opposed to underseas), to work in the crab processing facilities of the region. This latter phenomenon is compounded by a shortage of the bamboo-infused paper on which the official H-2B visas are printed.

In a different vein, I was prepared as a senior citizen to become more forgetful as I aged. It was like certain persons, places, and things didn’t exist — at least momentarily, or weren’t where I thought they should be.

What I was not prepared for was the introduction into my life of objects that don’t exist in a physical sense, things that are virtual and/or digital and, if I ignored them, might undermine my economic security. Enter the world of blockchains and non-fungible tokens. Say what?

Blockchain issues are hard to grasp, certainly more so than block and tackle ones. So, we will leave a discussion of them to another column.

Non-fungible tokens, NFTs for short, are easier to understand, as long as one does not confuse them with fungible tokens — something I’m sure you would wish to avoid.

A good example of a fungible token, an object that has identical sisters and brothers, are the coins that were used to travel on the New York City (NYC) subway system until 2003.

Today, however, those coins are neither fungible nor non-fungible, but rather worthless. Unless, of course, they are offered for sale on eBay, or used by fish to get onboard any one of the 714 submerged NYC subway cars that help compose the artificial Redbird Reef off the coast of Slaughter Beach.

But I digress.

A non-fungible token, on the other hand, is an investment in a one-of-a-kind item that can’t be replicated. Although there are many vehicles for such investments, including motor cars themselves, one of the more common areas of NFT speculation is fine art.

For instance, investors might be given an opportunity to own a piece of the Mona Lisa, say . . . her smile. Obviously, I joke. No part of her is for sale — at least not yet.

But, Lewes sculptress Kristen Visbal, the creator of the iconic Fearless Girl statue, now located opposite the New York Stock Exchange, has released a set of NFTs reflective of that sculptural symbol of female empowerment

Visbal may be on to something. Cape Spirit, a 20-foot high, free flowing sculpture has been proposed for placement in Canalfront Park. Designed by Rick Rothrock, one of the more alliterative artists of our age, it would be a striking addition to a Lewes skyline that is currently dominated by the wind turbine on the UDel campus.

Perhaps the current debate regarding the installation and maintenance of Cape Spirit would be viewed differently if the City of Lewes had the mettle to sell NFTs based on that stainless steel sculpture.

The city could use some of that revenue to purchase, place, and preserve the sculpture, which in turn could be a model for future public art. The remaining revenue could be used to secure available farmland, thus protecting Lewes from further residential sub-divisions. And, this land preservation would help maintain the historic character of the First Town in the First State.

In short, it would set in motion a chain reaction!

Mike Berger is a freelance writer and retired university administrator with a home in Lewes. Contact him at edadvice@comcast.net .

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: 'Times they're a chain-gin': A guide to today's coastal economy