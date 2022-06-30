ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The pawn

By Celia Hastings
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago
“Neither do I condemn you.”

– Jesus in John 8:11 New Revised Standard Version

While Jesus was teaching at the temple, some religious leaders interrupted. They brought a woman who had been caught in adultery. They made her stand before everyone as a pawn — someone they could use to test Jesus and undermine his credibility.

The leaders stated their case: “In the law Moses commanded us to stone such women. Now, what do you say?”

Jesus was aware of the leaders’ hypocrisy in bringing the woman but not the man. And he was aware of the intent to entrap him. He said nothing. He bent over and wrote with his finger in the sand: “In everything do to others …”

When the leaders pressed for an answer, Jesus said, “...let anyone among you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.” Jesus returned to writing in the sand, “… as you would have them do to you; for this is the law and the prophets.”

When Jesus looked up, everyone was gone but the woman. He asked, “where are they? Has no one condemned you?” She said, “No one, teacher.” Jesus said, “Neither do I condemn you.”

In the years since this story, not much has changed. Men who sexually assault and rape women become supreme court justices who use women’s autonomy over their bodies as a political pawn. Wrapped in robes of self-righteousness, these justices ignore the royal law of love at the heart of the law.

Divine love sees through hypocrisy. And divine love still offers compassion to those who are used as pawns: “Neither do I condemn you.”

The reverend Celia M. Hastings has a masters degree in religious education from Western Theological Seminary in Holland, Michigan. She is author of “The Wisdom Series” and “The Undertaker’s Wife.”

