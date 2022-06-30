Surfing upcoast: Flat in South Florida? Time to hit the road and head north

For most South Florida surfers, riding waves in our area is a bit like eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

It's pretty tasty and will keep you going, but ... let's be honest, it's not exactly making your mouth water (and don't tell me about some fancy PB&J from some gourmet food truck — I'm talking Goober Grape on Wonder Bread here).

That's not to say that the waves in our area don't occasionally jump up into the tasty seared ahi/16-ounce ribeye/chicken-and-waffles category. They do, and it can be absolutely world-class; but it's just a little less often than most of us would prefer.

If most of the time the surf in South Florida is PB&J, summers are even less lip-smacking. It's a mostly waveless stretch that makes the PB&J days seem like manna from heaven.

So if you're a surfer in South Florida, what can you do?

Hop on a plane. Now is one of the best times to hit Costa Rica, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Mexico or even California.

Let's just say, however, that because of work, finances or COVID worries, those options are out. Then what?

Sure you could try biking, skating or fishing to fill the void, but as most surfers know, there's only one thing that can scratch that itch ... actual surfing.

Despite the high cost of gas, it might be time to hit the road and start hunting down some waves.

Over the summer, one element that keeps South Florida pretty slow wave-wise is the Bahamas. The islands basically block most swells coming from the east and southeast (once in a blue moon a swell manages to sneak through one of the channels, but that's a story for another day).

So what's the key when hunting waves in the summer? Get north of the Bahamas. Here are a few surfing spots north of Palm Beach County worth checking out:

Fort Pierce Inlet State Park

This has been a first stop for surfers traveling from south to north for decades. It can be phenomenal and usually has fantastic shape. Even at knee high, it can be super fun on a longboard.

It's also a rarity in Florida in that it's usually better at high tide.

The one drawback: It "has been a first stop for surfers traveling south to north for decades." In other words, it's not a secret and can get extremely crowded. If you're going, remember that the closer you get to the jetty the better the waves, but the thicker the crowd.

For information: Find Fort Pierce Inlet on floridastateparks.org

P.S. Fort Pierce is home to Spunky's Surf Shop. It's one of the best old-school shops in the state. In addition to stocking pretty much everything you could need surf-wise, the people that work there are incredibly nice and they have a fantastic selection of vintage surfboards on display.

Sebastian Inlet

Travel up the coast another 30 miles or so and you'll hit this longtime favorite. Like Fort Pierce Inlet, this break is no secret, but it is great for picking up smaller summer swells. Though it's not quite as good as it used to be after a jetty redesign a few years ago, it can still be super fun.

For information: floridastateparks.org/Sebastian-Inlet

Spanish House

About a mile north of Sebastian Inlet, this is another rare spot in Florida that is usually better at high tide. If there's a decent swell and too much water at the inlet, this break is worth checking.

Cocoa Beach

Once again, we're not giving away any secrets, and we're talking about the general area of Cocoa Beach more than the pier itself. The entire area can get good waves. From Jetty Park to the pier to the Streets, there are tons of options. Also, if you're lucky or time it just right, you might actually see a rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center while you're surfing.

P.S. If you're hungry and want to try for a bit of nostalgia, don't miss Taco City. It's been there for 42 years and is an all-time classic.

New Smyrna Beach

Though this is a bit of a haul for a daytrip from South Florida, it can be worth it ... if you're willing to share. New Smyrna is descended upon by not only red-hot local surfers, but also wave-starved hordes from all over the state. Yes, it's really, really crowded.

Someone once spray-painted on the Esther Street seawall a plea that read "Orlando kooks go home, and leave your women." Also, if you're nervous about sharks, this might not be the spot for you. It seems to have more than its fair share — and they seem to "mistake" surfers' feet, legs and hands for fish quite a bit.

Typhoon Lagoon

If you've got some serious extra scratch and want to do something semi-novel (although in truth there are probably thousands of Florida surfers who have done it), you can rent this wave pool at Disney for a private surf session. The waves are definitely fun and it's a bit wild when you're sitting 15 feet from the back wall of the pool and all of a sudden a head-high peak appears right in front of you. Information: eventswithdisney.com

Finding the hidden gems

These spots are well-worn favorites for a reason: They are all excellent breaks. But the Sunshine State's east coast packs hundreds of lesser-known, surfing sites in between that — on the right swell, tide and wind — can be equally as good if not better with little to no crowd.

Sometimes discovering these gems simply requires pulling off the road at the next park or pullout — or even just looking over the dune. That's the real beauty of the hunt. Getting out there and exploring.

How will you know if it's worth the drive though? If you surf, chances are you've got every wind app on your phone, every offshore buoy and free webcam bookmarked and possibly even some friends up coast that are willing to give you the 411.

If you're new to wave hunting in Florida, checkout the apps windfinder or windy and then peruse the National Data Buoy Center.

Rules to surf by

There are a few rules, however, when surfing any spot where you don't live.

One, don't drop in on anyone ... EVER. Seriously, even if you think the other person doesn't live there either, just don't do it.

Two, don't jockey with everyone out there for waves. It's not a contest, and you're not Kelly Slater or on the World Surf League tour.

Three, just be nice. It might sound all Jack Johnson-y or whatever, but be cool. Everybody wants to ride some waves — and no matter how good, how bearded hipster hip or how tough you think you are, just be nice.

Eddie Ritz is a surfer in his free time, and a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.