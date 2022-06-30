ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman who ran sober homes headed to prison for role in Kenny Chatman's million-dollar fraud scheme

By Jane Musgrave, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

Prosecutors say Marthe Hippolyte of Wellington received more than $250,000 in bribes and kickbacks to steer patients to Kenny Chatman's phony treatment center.

A 59-year-old Wellington woman on Wednesday was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for joining notorious drug treatment operator Kenny Chatman in a multimillion-dollar scheme to exploit people struggling with addiction.

Marthe Hippolyte, who operated five Turning Point sober homes in Delray Beach, Parkland and Deerfield Beach, received roughly $254,0000 in bribes and kickbacks from Chatman so she would send residents to his phony Reflections treatment center, federal prosecutors said.

To boost insurance money fueling the illegal operation, Hippolyte would require Turning Point residents to travel to Reflections multiple times a week for bogus treatment and unnecessary urine tests, prosecutors said. The urine screens were liquid gold to unscrupulous drug treatment operators because insurers paid top dollar in reimbursements for the tests.

Hippolyte also recruited patients from out of state, another boon for Chatman's booming empire, prosecutors said.

In all, Hippolyte helped Chatman bilk insurance companies out of $4.5 million, according to court records. That was a fraction of Chatman’s haul.

The 52-year-old suburban Boynton Beach man raked in more than $16.2 million from the scheme that thrived with the help of doctors, laboratories and other sober home owners. Chatman, who is serving a 27-year prison sentence, was ordered to reimburse insurers the entire amount.

Hippolyte, in contrast, agreed to pay $254,000 in restitution, court records show.

2019:Woman sentenced for role in Kenny Chatman drug treatment fraud

Her arrest came in January, five years after Chatman’s operation was shut down by federal, state and county investigators who joined forces to crush South Florida's burgeoning, and lucrative, sober home industry.

Attorney Howard Sohn, who represents Hippolyte, declined to comment on how or why she became involved with Chatman. According to her LinkedIn page, she spent 17 years as a case manager at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

Shortly after her arrest, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the federal Travel Act. Passed by Congress in 1961 to crack down on organized crime, it is increasingly used by federal prosecutors to charge people in health care scams.

Other Palm Beach County residents involved

Hippolyte is among a long list of county residents, including Chatman’s wife, a former Miami Marlins pitcher and a handful of doctors, who have been sent to prison and required to repay millions in connection with their roles in Chatman’s scheme.

All agreed to cooperate with prosecutors to identify others involved in the operation. Some have gotten their sentences reduced by turning on their former partners.

When Chatman was sentenced in May 2017, prosecutors said his illicit operation wasn’t the biggest in South Florida. But, they said, it was the most dangerous.

He forced women who were seeking sobriety to work as prostitutes and to have sex with him. He allowed men to pay to rape residents, some who were just teens. Grieving family members blamed him for their loved ones' overdose deaths.

"This man ran an addiction brothel," the father of one of Chatman's clients said. "He's worse than a pedophile."

Jane Musgrave covers federal and civil courts and occasionally ventures into criminal trials in state court. Contact her at jmusgrave@pbpost.com.

wflx.com

Feds settle with West Palm Beach nursing home for $1.75 million

A large West Palm Beach nursing home will pay $1.75 million to settle claims it gave COVID-19 vaccines to wealthy donors who were not eligible for the shots. The shots were given out in late 2020 when the vaccines had just rolled out and were limited to the most vulnerable individuals and health-care workers. At the time, even those eligible for the shots had a hard time getting them.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

