For July 4th weekend: Is your dog afraid of fireworks? Tips for calming your pet

By Eddie Ritz, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

I like professional fireworks displays.

The booming sound, the fantastic colors and, at least on the Fourth, the patriotism are all fantastic!

When it comes to the amateur versions ... not so much.

Where most professional displays are in the 20-30 minute range, the junior pyro technicians in my neighborhood can make them last all night.

After several hours of pops, booms and flashes, I often wonder, "How much money did they spend on these things?"

Second thought: It's a wonder that more emergency-room visits don't arise out of these sessions.

Third thought: Whether the fireworks are professional or amateur, my dog could do without either.

Her solution to the auditory and visual onslaught is to get into bed with us, then tremble all night while staring at the window seemingly wondering, "What the heck is going on?!"

Though our current dog is definitely afraid of fireworks, our last dog was positively traumatized.

July 4th guide: Where to find the best Fourth of July fireworks, celebrations, food

Palm Beach County summer guide: Best things to do in Palm Beach County, including free kids activities

She was a 45-pound mix, an alpha female to the max and absolutely fearless ... except when it came to fireworks.

Beginning with the first kaboom, she would alternate between hiding under the bed and rushing out in full attack mode, barking and growling at the flashing lights and house-shaking blasts.

Needless to say, this was no fun for anyone — and little sleep was achieved on those nights.

When your pet is that scared, what can you do? (Short of approaching your pyro-maniac neighbors with a cease-and-desist request — a tactic I don't recommend for many reasons.)

How to calm your pet during fireworks

Veterinarian Dr. Kristen Cunningham,owner of South Dixie Animal Hospital in West Palm Beach, said that  the first thing is to provide a safe and secure environment for them. She recommends a dark room, ideally without windows so they can't see the explosions or flashing lights. The room should also include something inside to create white noise, such as a baby sound machine or a fan.

If your pets, however, have found their own safe space within the house to isolate, don't make them move. Let them have their area for the night.

After that, keep them busy. A Kong-type toy filled with peanut butter or cheese, especially frozen to make it last longer, can help keep them occupied and their minds off what is going on outside, Cunningham said.  Working on their training can be another excellent way to help them focus on something besides the fireworks.

One thing Cunningham stressed is that your goal is to comfort your dog during the difficult time, but not accidentally praise them for reacting to the fireworks. This will only make it harder the next go-round.

Also, make sure your home and fence are secure, that your dog is wearing his/her tags and that their microchip information (if they have one) is up to date. Extremely stressed animals have been known to escape and run away during these auditory assaults.

One over-the-counter supplement that can help is Adaptil. It's a pheromone that is delivered in several ways, including via collar, plug-in diffuser and a spray. The pheromone can help calm your dog during stressful episodes.

If these methods are not enough, reach out to your vet, as there are several prescriptions they can offer that can provide relief.

Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. He has lived in the West Palm Beach area for more than 30 years and, from mild to wild, will cover noteworthy community happenings.You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com . Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: For July 4th weekend: Is your dog afraid of fireworks? Tips for calming your pet

Comments / 0

