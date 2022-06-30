ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Lohan, father of 'Mean Girls' star Lindsay Lohan, gets probation for patient brokering

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

Michael Lohan pleaded guilty after prosecutors alleged he received thousands of dollars in kickbacks to steer patients to a Delray Beach treatment center.

WEST PALM BEACH — Michael Lohan, the father of actress Lindsay Lohan and at one time an owner of a Palm Beach Gardens-based substance abuse treatment program, was placed on four years of probation Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to five counts of patient brokering.

As part of the terms of his probation, Lohan agreed not to be affiliated with any substance-abuse treatment center, clinical testing lab or facility that provides either recovery housing or after care. Circuit Judge Daliah Weiss also ordered him to pay $52,500 in fines.

Lohan, 62, currently lives near Houston, court records show. Weiss granted him permission to transfer his probation to Texas, pending approval from the Palm Beach County probation office.

Under Florida law, it is illegal for a lab or a health-care provider either to offer or to pay a commission, a bonus or a bribe for the referral of patients.

Court records show that some providers have ordered multiple urine tests each week for these patients and then billed their insurance companies for thousands of dollars in reimbursement payments. The providers then have kicked back some of that reimbursement money to whoever made the referral.

Lohan arrested in Palm Beach County in 2021

Police arrested Lohan in April 2021 after investigators in Boca Raton alleged that he received more than $27,000 in kickbacks that either were paid to him or his business venture – Lola Recovery Ventures LLC – between January and June of 2018.

In exchange, Lohan then referred patients to a Delray Beach residential treatment facility, according to court documents. At the time, Lohan was listed as having a Boca Raton address.

State records list that Lola Recovery Ventures LLC was formed in May 2017 and dissolved in September 2019.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

