Murfreesboro, TN

OBITUARY: Kathryn ‘Kathy’ Minger

By Jennifer Haley
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 3 days ago
Mrs. Kathryn “Kathy” Minger, age 65, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Monday, June 27, 2022. She was born in Shelbyville, TN to the late Frederick...

Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Donna Renae Tarpley

Mrs. Donna Renae Tarpley of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, she was 62 years old. She was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Allen M., Jr. and Mary Helen Braswell Duke. Mrs. Tarpley was a 1978 graduate of Riverdale High School. She enjoyed the creative process...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: James Roy Newman

James Roy Newman – Age 88 of Smyrna, TN. June 28, 2022. Preceded in death by parents, James and Pauline Newman; sons, Larry Newman and Jeff Newman. Survived by wife, Norma Jane Newman; daughters, Vicky Oglesby, Tracy (Cliffe) Ray and Debra (Taylor) Hodges; sons, Robert (Karen) Newman and Ricky (Beth) Newman; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, sue, Billie and Denise; and brother, Daniel.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Judith Peeler Stephens

Judith Peeler Stephens passed away comfortably at her home on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, she was 80 years old. She was a native of Salisbury, NC, and a long-time resident of Rutherford County. Judi attended Advent Lutheran Church. Judi was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Margaret “Billy”...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Emma Rebecca Fields

Emma Rebecca Fields of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, she was 93 years old. Mrs. Fields is survived by her children: Victoria Wilcox (husband Brian) of Georgia; Robert Fields of Georgia; Debra Fields of Knoxville; Ricardo Fields / Wendy of Murfreesboro; Gilbert Fields (wife Deborah) of Murfreesboro; Rory Fields (wife Teresa) of Murfreesboro; and Ramon Fields (wife Leeann) of Smyrna, TN. In addition to her children, she is survived by 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: William Ray ‘Bill’ Carey Sr.

William Ray ‘Bill’ Carey Sr., age 90, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with our Lord on Monday afternoon, June 27 surrounded by family. A native of Harrodsburg, KY, he was preceded in death by his parents, James Everett Carey and Gertie Mae Yates; his brothers, John Carey and James H. Carey; one sister, Lula Frances Carey-Alford, and his beloved wife of over 61 years, Jackye Louise (Smithers) Carey.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Brittany Leigh Taylor

Brittany Leigh Taylor, age 31, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. She was a native of Chattanooga and a resident of Rutherford County. Brittany worked as a Behavior Health Tech. Brittany is survived by her parents, Connie Darlene Carter Jones and David Wesley Taylor; brother, Matthew Wesley Taylor of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Helen Virginia Miller

Helen Virginia Miller of Smyrna, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 25, 2022, she was 97 years old. A native of Cedar Grove, WV, she was the daughter of the late George A. and Allie R. Higginbotham. She was also preceded in death by her husband,...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Larry Dale Stoltz

Mr. Larry Dale Stoltz of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, he was 69 years old. He was born in Dayton, OH to the late Richard C. and Barbara Jean Strobridge Stoltz. Mr. Stoltz retired as a superintendent for Charter Construction after having been in the industry...
LASCASSAS, TN
Rutherford Source

Camp Marymount Hires Ashley Ellis as Program Director

Camp Marymount Hires Ashley Ellis as Program Director. Ellis has a diverse background which will help her in leading the programming and events side of Marymount. Previously, she worked as a Guest Ranch Wrangler, an Executive Assistant, a Certified Nurses Assistant and, most recently, an Agriculture Educator and FFA Advisor. An Arizona transplant, Ashley is passionate about outdoor education, building up youth to persevere and broadening our programming to have a deeper, faithful impact in the greater Nashville community and beyond.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

New Four Seasons Nashville is Now Taking Reservations

The all-new Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville, anticipated to open this September, is now accepting reservations. Ideally situated just one block from the entertainment hub of Broadway in Nashville’s celebrated SoBro district, Four Seasons will enter a city that is enjoying exponential growth and has broadened its appeal on the international stage.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Tennessee Blue Alert Issued for Samuel Q Edwards

UPDATE June 28 – A Nashville arrest warrant charging Samuel Edwards with the attempted murder of Hendersonville Officer Cameron Ferrell has been issued. This photo of Edwards was taken earlier this month after his arrest in Putnam County that involved a crash. See Edwards? 📞 911. A #TNBlueAlert...
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
