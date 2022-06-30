ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NY

The brief heyday of the summer home community of Columbia Grove in Windsor

By Gerald Smith
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2st2S0_0gQaVGnQ00

As the 19th century drew to a close, the need for summer homes seemed to be at an optimum.

Industry was surging throughout the region. Cigar factories dotted the Binghamton landscape with thousands toiling away, making 100 million cigars each year.

Nearby, the burgeoning Lester Brothers had left Binghamton for their planned Lestershire shoe making town. Financial loss caused it to become the Endicott Johnson Shoe Co. Around the corner was the Bundy Time Recording Co., which would transform into IBM in the first two decades of the 20th century.

Thousands of workers, owners of businesses, and nearby residents of Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, all looking for the relief from the humdrum of everyday life. This seemed to be especially true in the hot summer months, when thoughts of sitting in a relaxing chair on a porch near moving waters was often the release from the tensions of life.

Around the many ponds and lakes of the region, hundreds of cottages sprang up to offer a place of refuge. Those bodies of water, however, were not the only location of summer cottages.

Our rivers were a prime location for the construction of summer homes to offer that bit of cool breezes and moving water. The southern part of the Town of Windsor was a prime location for the building of these spots of respite.

In 1895, several residents from the northern part of Susquehanna County saw an opportunity. They purchased about six acres of the John Hupman farm in the Town of Windsor to build about a dozen cottages along the banks of the Susquehanna River. These cottages were sold mainly to residents from the Montrose region of Susquehanna County.

As the sales began to take off, more acreage was purchased for the construction of even more homes. The new small but growing community was known as Columbia Grove. This is not to be mistaken for the other Columbia Groves in the northeastern United States, including one on Long Island.

While it might have a common name, this development was purely local — so much so that during the growth of the first group of cottages, an incident took place. According to an article titled “Will Preserve Order," "half a dozen hoodlums appeared at Columbia Grove, and, because they were over the line, in New York State, and as they thought, free from all restraint, deported themselves in a ruffianly, outrageous manner, insulting by their speech and actions … The Columbian Club wishes it to distinctly understood that all people who deport themselves properly are welcome to the grove.”

The number of summer homes increased, and by 1898, a hotel called the Summit was built at the site and owned by the Forrests. Around this time, two steamboats were placed into service. They would take passengers from the Lanesboro and Honesdale area of Pennsylvania, and head five miles upstream to Columbia Grove. One of the more famous residents of Columbia Grove was Amos J. Cummings, of Somerset County in western Pennsylvania. The Harry Williams family, of Dayton, Ohio, also owned one of the cottages in the Grove. Other owners from Rochester and Olean had summer homes at Columbia Grove.

All seemed to be well at the growing development. Then the hotel burned down shortly after its construction in 1899. By the next summer, the newspaper reported that it would probably be rebuilt by someone — yet it appears that that someone never came. By about the 1900-1901 phase, most of the construction appears to have halted.

More Spanning Time For some kids, summertime didn't mean vacation, but hard work on the farm

More: Spanning Time, literally: Watches not only tell time, they can tell us a family's history

More: 'This is a very, very sad day': Vestal clinic reacts to Roe v. Wade decision

While growth may have slowed, the area continued to be a popular location for visiting families through the 1920's.  Newspaper were full of society notes of guests from Scranton, New York and other cities joining friends at Columbia Grove. The steamboats lasted only a few years but some took “straw rides,” or hayrides, from northern Pennsylvania to the Grove — listening to the sounds of cowbells and tin horns.

Roads and homes still exist at Columbia Grove, and parcel transfers still show the name on the deeds for the older properties. The heyday of Columbia Grove may have only lasted a few years, but memories in postcards and society notes keep the memories alive.

Gerald Smith is a former Broome County historian. Email him at historysmiths@stny.rr.com .

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: The brief heyday of the summer home community of Columbia Grove in Windsor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Ohio, NY
Binghamton, NY
Government
City
Windsor, NY
City
Montrose, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Binghamton, NY
Business
City
Binghamton, NY
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, NY
City
Olean, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Friday’s Fourth of July activities end on a stormy note

The storms held off for Friday evening’s Fourth of July festivities in Candor, N.Y. The heavy rain predicted for this evening arrived at the conclusion of the annual fireworks, and just in time for the guests to head home. The action started last night with Wheelock Rides, and rolled...
CANDOR, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Home#Long Island#Western Pennsylvania#Cottages#Ibm
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Thousands Lose Power After Overnight Storm

Many are still without power after thunderstorms swept the Southern Tier last night. Broome and Chenango County saw thousands of power outages as a result of last night's downpour, as well as many downed trees. Among the worst hit was Whitney Point, with over 1,000 outages as of this morning.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: June 29, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the Lackawanna Trail was formally opened at noon today, marking the completion of one of the greatest highways in the world. 4,000 people watched as the governors of New York State and Pennsylvania met at...
BINGHAMTON, NY
mountainhomemag.com

Land of the Brave

When out driving the backroads of Bradford County, we were greeted by this patriotic display. It was as if, after a long day in the fields, these tractors gathered to salute the land they worked—a reminder to us all to stop in our busyness and give thanks for our freedom.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
cnyhomepage.com

Two sentenced in gas pump skimming scheme in Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Florida residents have been sentenced for their roles in connection to a nationwide scheme to steal credit and debit card numbers of gas station customers across the country—including in Albany, Broome, and Montgomery Counties. These devices recorded credit and debit card information from customers using the “pay at the pump” feature.
ALBANY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

‘EXTRAORDINARY GIFT’: Finger Lakes Land Trust celebrates acquisition of 200-year-old fieldstone home, 140 acres in Enfield

The Finger Lakes Land Trust has acquired one of its most-significant pieces of property to date. In a recent press release, the Land Trust said they received an historic 200-year-old fieldstone home and more than 140 acres of woodlands in the town of Enfield. It was a donation, which sits directly adjacent to Robert H. Treman State Park.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Fire damages Cortland apartment building

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A fire in Cortland. The blaze broke out Thursday afternoon on Elm Street. The Cortland Standard reports the fire damaged an apartment building and injured a firefighter. Authorities say the cause was cooking-related.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Downtown Elmira multi-vehicle crash blocks traffic

Traffic is flowing normally at the intersection and all debris has been cleared from the roadway. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic slowed in downtown Elmira Friday afternoon after a crash on Clemens Center Parkway. Reports of the multi-vehicle crash on the Clemens Center bridge just south of Water Street came into 18 News around 4:15 […]
ELMIRA, NY
14850.com

Dandy at Rogan’s Corner has closed, will reopen under new owner

The Dandy Mini Mart at Rogan’s Corner on Ithaca’s south hill has closed, and “will reopen soon under new management,” a Dandy representative tells 14850 Today. The decades-old convenience store was taken over by Dandy, a family-owned chain of gas stations and mini marts, just four years ago.
ITHACA, NY
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

644
Followers
481
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Binghamton New York News - pressconnects.com is the home page of Binghamton New York with in depth and updated Binghamton local news.

 http://pressconnects.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy