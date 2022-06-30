ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

5 ways to create a safe space for your dog during July 4 fireworks displays

By Tom Passmore, The Leader
 3 days ago

When July 4 comes along, fireworks naturally follow. But loud fireworks displays can be a scary scene for pets at home, and we've asked local experts to share ways to calm your canine companions during the festivities this year.

1. Keep your dog away from fireworks

One of the main things you can do to protect your dog is to avoid having them near fireworks displays.

Keep dogs inside that night or make arrangements to be farther away from the source of the sound.

2. Play white noise

If physically distancing from fireworks displays is not an option, you can try and drown out the noise in your home.

"That can be helpful," said Amberly Ondria, the shelter manager at the Broome County Humane Society. "Running air conditioners, fans, TVs, radios, sometimes that can help with the really loud sound."

3. Create a safe haven

Your dogs may run to a certain place where they feel safe during fireworks or even storms, Ondria said.

"I have dogs that go in bathtubs or under beds, so having a space where they can go where they feel safe is key," Ondria said. "This will help keep them calm, but you're also wanting to make sure that they can't jump out of windows."

4. Look for signs of stress

According to Ondria, if your dog is scared and is showing signs like panting, it's best to leave them be and not try and cuddle them, risking being bitten or scratched because dogs are scared.

Other symptoms like refusing to eat and trembling might indicate your dog is scared or anxious about the loud noises.

5. Consider treatment options

One of the things you can do according to Leslie Personett, co-owner ofFur and Feathers Veterinary Care in Binghamton is to get your dog a dog anxiety jacket like a ThunderShirt. The compression of the shirt can help some dogs feel calmer in stressful situations like fireworks.

Personett said CBD oil can help some dogs, as well as some over-the-counter products including calming collars and sprays.

If your dog's anxiety is severe, consider talking to your veterinarian about medication options.

