Ravenna, OH

Ravenna Rocks concert series kicks off downtown on Saturday event; DORA will not be in effect

By Diane Smith, Record-Courier
 3 days ago

The Ravenna Rocks concert series kicks off Saturday, with music, vendors, family activities and food starting at 4 p.m. in downtown Ravenna.

Ryann Kuchenbecker of the Ravenna Area Chamber of Commerce said Main Street will be closed between Chestnut and Meridian streets during the event, which takes place from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday. The concerts will take place on the first Saturday of each month through October.

The "Only in Ravenna" scavenger hunt, which had been set to be part of the event, has been postponed. The scavenger hunt will be part of a future concert in the series, Kuchenbecker said.

Eli Nash will be the opening performer. Blue Siren will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Kuchenbecker said the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area for Ravenna will not be in place by Saturday, but should be in place for future events. She credited Jim and De Anne Wade, owners of West Main Stree Winery & Brewery , for taking the lead on the festival.

"They have been absolute rock stars on this," she said. "They really wanted this to happen."

She said the vision for the event is to include local bands in the earlier time slot, while featuring more established regional bands in the later hour.

"We have such good talent right here in our back yard," she said.

Leeda Northeast will be leading a series of family-friendly yard games, such as Jenga, Connect 4 and Yard Darts. T-shirts will be available featuring the names of the bands.

"All are welcome," Kuchenbecker said. "We're going to be rocking in Ravenna."

Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ravenna Rocks concert series kicks off downtown on Saturday event; DORA will not be in effect

