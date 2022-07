Liverpool fans were delighted to hear Mo Salah has put pen to paper on a new deal yesterday, but it would appear his teammate Naby Keita won’t be extending his contract. The Guinea international, who Jurgen Klopp once called 'one of the best midfielders' he's ever seen, has struggled to adapt to the demands of the Premier League since his 2018 move from RB Leipzig.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO