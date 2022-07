QUARTZ HILL — Rural residents who live on private dirt roads not accessible from a county-maintained road would be required to provide written consent and proof of dust suppression measures for access to the roads for waste collection under the Los Angeles County Department of Public Work’s proposed formation and operation of Garbage Disposal Districts for Acton and Agua Dulce, Quartz Hill and those in eastern and western Antelope Valley.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO