Polk County, FL

Prescribed burns planned for Green Swamp from July through September

By The Ledger
 3 days ago
The Southwest Florida Water Management District will conduct prescribed burns from July through September at the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. That includes the Green Swamp East Tract and the Hampton Tract in Polk County.

Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control, the district said in a news release.

The Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve is located north of U.S. 98 along State Road 471 and Rockridge Road between Lakeland and Dade City. Approximately 5,450 acres will be burned in small, manageable units, the district said.

