Huntsville companies looking to hire veterans

VINEMONT, Ala. – The Town of South Vinemont has gained its newest addition in The Butcher Meat Co. on Friday morning. The business, owned by Kadi and Justin Smith, will be bringing fresh cut meats including angus choice steaks and roasts, bone-in and boneless porkchops, spareribs, county style ribs, a full variety of chicken, as well as shrimp steamed every day. All the basic cuts of beef, pork and chicken will be kept in stock, and there will be a butcher on site daily. Justin has been in the meat cutting business for 16 years, with most people who know him...

VINEMONT, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO