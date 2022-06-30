ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville companies looking to hire veterans

By Megan Reyna
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Several local companies are looking to hire veterans through the Hiring Our...

www.waaytv.com

americanmilitarynews.com

A peek inside one of Huntsville’s secret defense companies

Huntsville robotics company Aerobotix calls itself “a small, privately held business in the defense and space industry center” of Huntsville helping the Pentagon meet its modern defense goals. That’s a little like Hershey, Pa., saying it does a few things with chocolate. Aerobotix is a growing provider of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Less expensive flights coming to Huntsville International Airport

The City of Huntsville is pushing for cheaper airfare, and they're paying to make it happen. The Huntsville International Airport is the most expensive airport in the country, according to a recent study from NetCredit. They found the average airfare at Huntsville International to be $456.17 for a domestic flight.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
#Crestwood Medical Center
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont welcomes new business The Butcher Meat Co. with Grand Opening

VINEMONT, Ala. – The Town of South Vinemont has gained its newest addition in The Butcher Meat Co. on Friday morning. The business, owned by Kadi and Justin Smith, will be bringing fresh cut meats including angus choice steaks and roasts, bone-in and boneless porkchops, spareribs, county style ribs, a full variety of chicken, as well as shrimp steamed every day. All the basic cuts of beef, pork and chicken will be kept in stock, and there will be a butcher on site daily. Justin has been in the meat cutting business for 16 years, with most people who know him...
VINEMONT, AL
WHNT-TV

Decatur Oncologist Stripped of License

A Decatur cancer doctor has had his medical license suspended by the state's medical board. That suspension stems from a police investigation into the 2020 overdose death of a 21-year-old woman who he says was his patient.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Decatur creating guidelines for incoming Airbnb’s

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders in Decatur say, like it or not, short-term rentals are increasing in popularity in the city, but they are taking steps to make sure those rentals are managed the right way. There are currently around 30 short-term rental properties within Decatur city limits. “We...
WAFF

Huntsville rent prices increase as supply remains low

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rent across the nation is at an all-time high. The median rent for a one bedroom apartment is now $1,800 a month. Though rent has increased dramatically in Huntsville over the last year, the median price for a one bedroom apartment is $800. That’s a 13% increase from last year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

July 4 Weekend Roundup: North Alabama celebrates Independence Day

Communities and organizations across North Alabama are hosting events this weekend in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday. Below you can find some of the many festivities planned for the public. From fireworks to live music to food, there’s something for everybody to enjoy. Athens: Enjoy free hot...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Huntsville City Schools reaches $250,000 settlement in bullying lawsuit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to court documents, Huntsville City Schools has agreed to a $250,000 settlement with a minor who was bullied at Mountain Gap Elementary in 2016. According to court documents, the minor sustained several injuries in late 2016 due to bullying incidents that took place at Mountain...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

