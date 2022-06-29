ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Powerball winner! $366.7 million winning lottery ticket sold in Vermont for June 29 jackpot

By Chris Sims, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 5 days ago

Are you feeling lucky?

The Powerball numbers have been drawn for the Wednesday, June 29 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $366.7 million, with a cash option of $208.4 million.

Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing are 8, 40, 49, 58, and 63, and the Powerball is 14. The Power Play was 3X.

Did anyone win Powerball last night?

One ticket purchased in Vermont matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot, and one ticket bought in Illinois matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $1 million.

The Double Play numbers are 11, 26, 28, 34, 60 and the Powerball is 5.

No one matched all six numbers, and no tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $500,000.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, July 2 resets to an estimated $20 million with a cash option of $11.4 million, according to powerball.com .

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How to play Powerball

Here's how to play Powerball:

Powerball's last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2022 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com :

  • $632.6 million — Jan. 5; California, Wisconsin.
  • $185.3 million — Feb. 14; Connecticut.
  • $473.1 million — April 27; Arizona.

Top 10 Powerball lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com :

  1. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  2. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  3. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  4. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
  5. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California.
  6. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.
  7. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California, Wisconsin.
  8. $590.5 million — May 18, 2013; Florida.
  9. $587.5 million — Nov. 28, 2012; Arizona, Missouri.
  10. $564.1 million — Feb. 11, 2015; North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com :

  1. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
  3. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan
  4. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  5. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  6. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
  7. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California.
  8. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.
  9. $656 million, Mega Millions — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.
  10. $648 million, Mega Millions — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Powerball winner! $366.7 million winning lottery ticket sold in Vermont for June 29 jackpot

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
South Carolina State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
POLITICO

Despite rebukes, Trump’s legal brigade is thriving

Juli Haller was part of Donald Trump’s legal brigade in Michigan, filing a lawsuit alongside the ubiquitous Sidney Powell that claimed absentee vote counts were likely manipulated by a computer algorithm developed by allies of deceased Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez. The lawsuit was quickly deemed baseless, and she...
MICHIGAN STATE
People

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Travels to Indiana for Abortion After SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade

The growing strain on reproductive rights is significantly impacting the country's remaining abortion providers. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told The Cincinnati Enquirer that she terminated a pregnancy for a 10-year-old girl who traveled from Ohio following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.
INDIANA STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy