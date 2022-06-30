ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Butler loses small but mighty Gerry Williams, Dick Haslam from 1962 Sweet 16 team

By David Woods, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Fifty days apart, Butler University lost two of its icons from 60 years ago.

Gerry Williams, track star and point guard, died April 28. Dick Haslam, golfer and basketball captain, died June 17.

Both were 81.

Both were unselfish players and belong to the Indiana Basketball and Butler halls of fame. Both were starters on the Butler team reaching the 1962 Sweet 16 in its first NCAA tournament appearance.

New to Butler Hall of Fame: Gordon Hayward, Matt Howard, Shelvin Mack

“One of the main things I remember about that team is all the guys were really good to be around,” said Jeff Blue , a 6-6 sophomore for those Bulldogs and a close friend of Williams.

Butler, with an all-Hoosier starting five, was unexpectedly selected for its first NCAA tournament in 1962. Time magazine headlined a story on the team “Fierce Little Butler.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCdCP_0gQaTPZ900

The 5-8 Williams, of Indianapolis, was nicknamed “Muffin.” He set a high jump state record of 6-6 at Shortridge High School — 10 inches over his head and just four inches off the national record. He was a college conference champion in the high jump and 100-yard dash. Time magazine pictured Williams, characterized as “a refuge from Biddy Basketball,” and coach Tony Hinkle together.

The 5-9 Haslam, of Crawfordsville, led his team to second place in the 1958 state tournament. Known more for ballhandling, speed and defense than for scoring, he was Trester Award winner for mental attitude. Hinkle once called Haslam “the smartest player I ever coached.”

The Bulldogs started the 1961-62 season 3-4, losing on the road at Illinois, Purdue and DePauw. They proceeded to win a school-record 13 in a row, including an 83-67 victory over Notre Dame in which Blue and Williams scored 26 points each.

At 20-5, Butler was among 25 teams selected for March Madness. The campus, then with 1,900 undergraduates, had a level of excitement resembling the 2010 and 2011 Final Four runs.

The Bulldogs were assigned against Bowling Green at Lexington, Ky. Bowling Green featured two future NBA players, 6-11 Nate Thurmond and guard Howard “Butch” Komives, who two years later would lead the NCAA with a 36.7 scoring average.

With 33 seconds left, Williams’ two free throws pushed the Bulldogs ahead 56-53. They had the ball under their own basket and a one-point lead with 18 seconds left, but Williams’ long pass intended for Haslam went out of bounds.

Bowling Green’s 20-foot desperation shot went off the rim. Butler survived, 56-55, and advanced.

“We were fortunate enough that they missed a shot,” Williams told IndyStar in a March interview. “I would never have been able to live that down.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05fzD4_0gQaTPZ900

In the Mideast Regional at Iowa City, the Bulldogs trailed third-ranked Kentucky 37-36 at halftime before losing 81-60. There were regional third-place games then, and Butler beat Western Kentucky 87-86 in overtime. Ken Freeman threw a length-of-the-floor pass to Williams for the winning layup.

More: Sixty years ago, Butler made it to Sweet 16

It took 41 years for Butler to reach another Sweet 16.

“I really enjoyed that run,” Williams told IndyStar. “I think about that all the time.”

Blue said Haslam and Williams compensated for lack of size with speed. When they trapped an opponent, Blue said, it was fun to watch.

“I could grab a rebound and turn in the air and throw it down the court, and either one of them could make a bad pass look good,” Blue said.

Haslam was a quiet leader. He topped Butler in free-throw percentage (.813 on 52-of-64) that season. In one game, he shot 7-of-7 from the field.

“You know what that means? It means you should keep shooting,” Blue told him afterward.

Blue’s recollections of Williams included the clever and the courageous.

Blue was having trouble keeping one opponent out of the paint, so Williams urged him to step on the baseline, forcing the dribbler onto the court. Blue did, and Williams twice swept in to steal the ball.

“He just quit driving at that point. Gerry made him look so bad,” Blue said.

In a game against Ohio State, Blue became involved in a skirmish with center Gary Bradds, the 1964 national player of the year and future ABA star. Benches emptied, and Williams jumped on the back of a Buckeye who was about to smack Blue.

When Blue asked about it, Williams replied:

“It’s just like riding a tiger. I didn’t know how to get off.”

According to a Crown Hill Cemetery obituary, Williams once played for Team USA in a tournament at Barcelona. He had 22 points and 19 rebounds in one game.

Williams was honorably discharged from the U.S Army and worked for more than 31 years as an insurance claims adjuster.

After college, Haslam coached high school basketball at Brownsburg, Crawfordsville and Maconaquah, winning two conference and four sectional titles. He was athletic director at Maconaquah until his retirement in 1996.

He moved back to Crawfordsville, where he was a longtime substitute teacher and avid golfer on the Rocky Ridge Course where he owned a home. He was credited with 17 holes-in-one.

Contact IndyStar reporter David Woods at david.woods@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidWoods007.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler loses small but mighty Gerry Williams, Dick Haslam from 1962 Sweet 16 team

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University of Indianapolis

Dionte Ferguson Joins Men's Basketball Coaching Staff

INDIANAPOLIS – The University of Indianapolis men's basketball head coach Paul Corsaro has announced three additions to his coaching staff for the upcoming season in assistant coach Dionte Ferguson, graduate assistant Reese McGinsie and student assistant Colin Carter. Ferguson comes to the Circle City after two years at Tusculum...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
peakofohio.com

Jacobs commits to Ball State for baseball

Former Indian Lake baseball standout Clay Jacobs has announced he has committed to Ball State for the next three years to continue playing baseball. Clay was recently studying Business Management and playing baseball at Sinclair Community College.
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Young drivers chase racing dreams at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway seems pretty sleepy lately, but four weeks from now, someone will be kissing the bricks after the Brickyard 400. Back behind the grandstands, there are some young racers thinking about how they can race here one day. There's a flurry of activity...
SPEEDWAY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
City
Depauw, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
City
Crawfordsville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Illinois State
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Lexington, IN
City
Bowling Green, IN
City
Brownsburg, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield’s own Cailyn Henderson takes top spot at state amateur golf tournament

Cailyn Henderson will soon begin her dream of making it onto the professional golf tour, but on Friday, she won the state’s biggest amateur tournament. The Westfield graduate triumphed at the Indiana Women’s Golf Association’s Women’s State Amateur Championship, which finished up Friday at Delaware Country Club in Muncie. Henderson won the three-day, 54-hole event by four strokes with a score of 217, totaling four over par for the tournament.
WESTFIELD, IN
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Italian Food in Indianapolis

Indianapolis provides plenty of opportunities to delve into art, history, sports, and culture. But did you know it’s also home to some of the tastiest Italian food?. People typically think about Boston, New York, Chicago, and San Francisco when they consider where the best Italian food is in the U.S.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Incredible Thai Food in Indianapolis

There is a lot of excellent food in Southeast Asia. It can be hard to select one country’s cuisine as the best. I’ve spent a lot of time tasting and contemplating the cuisines of Southeast Asia, and I’ve concluded that Thai food is my favorite. Thai food...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shelvin Mack
Person
Tony Hinkle
Person
Jeff Blue
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Matt Howard
Inside Indiana Business

Indy accounting firm bought by Sikich in Chicago

Chicago-based Sikich, which provides technology and professional services, has acquired Petrow Kane Leemhuis PC, a public accounting firm in Indianapolis. While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Sikich says the move expands its presence in the central Indiana area. Sikich says about 12 of Petrow Kane Leemhuis’ employees...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Indianapolis

There are many amazing things to do and see in Indianapolis, including Monument Circle, the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, and the Indianapolis botanical gardens. Families will love strolling through the Indianapolis Zoo or aquarium or simply exploring downtown Indy on foot. All of that exploring is bound to work up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

A CHANGE AT SYMPHONY ON THE PRAIRIE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Star-Spangled Symphony is back with Conner Prairie’s Symphony on the Prairie until July 4th. However, there will be a noticeable change to its musical lineup. The symphony usually fires cannons with the “1812 Overture.” This year, Star-Spangled Symphony conductor Alfred Savia told WISH TV that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Remembering stories from a family deeply embedded in the Southside’s history

One of Marilyn Mayfield’s favorite memories growing up on the Southside of Indianapolis was going to the drive-in movie theaters. “That’s where you went to the shows. There were no shows on the Southside of Indianapolis. Even after we had kids, we used to use that for a cheap form of entertainment. I remember our old ’55 Chevy with a hump in the middle. I made something out of wood that covered the hump and put blankets on it. When they get tired, they’d go to sleep,” she remembered. Mayfield was born at St. Francis Hospital in 1940 and came home to 58 Van Dyke St. right behind Sophia’s Bridal where the post office used to be. “That’s where I lived until I got married, then my husband and I lived in the old lodge building, which was called the Odd Fellow’s building. Less than a year later, we bought our house and we’re still in the same house 62 years later, which is two-and-a-half blocks from where I was raised,” Mayfield explained.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#The Indiana Basketball#Butler Hall Of Fame#Time#Shortridge High School#Biddy Basketball
indypolitics.org

Back on the Air

After a nice two-week vacation, we are back on the air this weekend. Hammer & Nigel Show, – Fridays, 3 p.m. “Indiana Issues” (Radio) Network Indiana (Click Here for a list of stations in your area) XRB Radio, 1610 AM, Brownsburg, Saturday, 9 a.m. WBAT, 1400 AM, Marion,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Italian guide names Indy pizzeria one of the top 50 in the US

An Indianapolis pizza place is being celebrated by the country considered the birthplace of the deliciously cheesy dish. Italian guide 50 Top Pizza has released its list of 50 Top Pizzerias in the United States. While the top spot goes to Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City, the Circle...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
WLFI.com

America takes the stage at Loeb Stadium

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The classic rock band, America took to the stage at Loeb Stadium Thursday evening. The concert opened with the folk rock band, Miller, who's roots originate from Lafayette. At 8:30, America finally took the stage with over 2,400 people eagerly awaiting them. America also holds...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

New owner reopens Zing! Cafe in Carmel’s Village of WestClay

When Michelle Drew and her family moved to the Village of WestClay in Carmel, they enjoyed having a neighborhood coffee shop. “We loved it just as much as everybody,” Drew said. “We hated to see it sitting here (closed).”. So, when Zing Cafe, 12710 Meeting House Rd., closed...
CARMEL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Mary Mathews

Mary Mathews, Grandma-Great to those who loved her best, went home to her lord, on June 22, 2022. She was 96. Mary was the daughter of Sylvia and Herbert Eilert. She was the proud graduate of Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Vernon Mathews was the love of Mary’s life. She was married to him for 56 years but loved him for 76 years. They are together again in paradise.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers feels the purple rain

Several Democratic and Libertarian candidates attended part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s 2022 Town Hall Series on Tuesday at the Fishers branch of the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Drive. With over 150 people in attendance, it was a room packed with local citizens who wanted to hear and speak with candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Indiana Secretary of State, and the state legislature.
FISHERS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy