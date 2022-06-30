ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

North Central WR TJ McWilliams likes Purdue fit: 'They told me I was No. 1 on their list.'

By Kyle Neddenriep, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZRhy_0gQaTOve00

TJ McWilliams needed just 12 days after receiving an offer from Purdue to decide he was ready to end his recruitment.

The North Central wide receiver announced his commitment Sunday to Purdue, picking the Boilermakers over Marshall and Miami of Ohio. The 6-foot, 175-pound McWilliams also had FBS offers from Akron, Army, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami of Ohio, Northern Illinois, Toledo, West Virginia and Western Michigan.

“Purdue had been recruiting me for about eight months,” McWilliams said. “I was really communicating with coach (Jeff) Brohm on what I could do to improve and where I stood on their recruiting board. When I asked, they told me I was No. 1 on their list.”

More recruiting:Roncalli's Trevor Lauck latest area prospect to pick Iowa. Here's why.

Don't sleep on 'em:10 Central Indiana teams poised to turn it around

McWilliams caught 36 passes for 434 yards and six touchdowns as a junior for North Central, playing alongside senior wide receiver Keyshaun Pipkin, a Northern Illinois recruit who had 44 receptions for 630 yards and three TDs. Those two provided most of the highlights for the Panthers in a 1-9 season.

McWilliams’ father, Terrence, played football at Louisville from 1986-90, the same era Brohm was the Cardinals’ quarterback. He said that connection did not necessarily play a role in his decision to commit to Purdue.

“But my dad helped me with my recruitment,” McWilliams said. “It made it a lot less stressful. He gave me pointers on what to look for.”

His older sister, Jasmine McWilliams, is a former North Central basketball standout who is going into her third season at Northwestern. McWilliams said Minnesota and Northwestern reached out to him the day he was offered by Purdue.

McWilliams, though, was set on Purdue. He watched video of former Purdue standout receivers David Bell and Rondale Moore and Purdue senior Broc Thompson, the former Ben Davis standout who caught seven passes for 217 yards in Purdue’s Music City Bowl win over Tennessee.

“I like the family environment they have there and the coaching staff,” McWilliams said. “They have a pro-style offense I can see myself fitting into.”

McWilliams is rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 15 in-state recruit in the class on the 247Sports composite. Purdue also picked up a commitment from Cathedral receiver Jaron Tibbs, who is rated as the No. 14 in-state prospect on the 247Sports composite.

“I was trying to convince him,” McWilliams said. “I feel like the two of us can pair together pretty well. I can play the outside or the slot and bring a little versatility.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at 317-444-6649.

Comments / 0

Related
wfft.com

USF to face Indiana in men's hoops exhibition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The University of Saint Francis men's basketball team will face Indiana in a preseason exhibition for the Hoosiers on Nov. 3 in Bloomington. The Hoosiers released their nonconference schedule on Friday, which included showdowns with Xavier, North Carolina, Kansas and two exhibitions against Marian University and the Cougars.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
City
Akron, IN
City
Jeffersonville, IN
Local
Indiana Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Ohio State
West Lafayette, IN
Football
City
Farmersburg, IN
State
West Virginia State
Local
Indiana College Sports
offtackleempire.com

Adding USC and UCLA: Another F-You to Purdue

Happy Purdue Hate Friday. This year we decided the Big Ten would take the reins for us.*. *Just kidding. BuffKomodo’s got y’all at 11am CT. In more seriousness, there’s a certain beauty and poetry to Purdue—and most of the Big Ten West also-rans like Nebraska and Minnesota—finally reaching the 8-4 threshold, only to have this happen. (And I include Northwestern here, obviously.)
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Young drivers chase racing dreams at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway seems pretty sleepy lately, but four weeks from now, someone will be kissing the bricks after the Brickyard 400. Back behind the grandstands, there are some young racers thinking about how they can race here one day. There's a flurry of activity...
SPEEDWAY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Michigan#Bowling#Music City Bowl#American Football#College Football#North Central Wr#Fbs#Cardinals
wibqam.com

Boat sinks in Lake Sullivan

SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Indiana DNR has confirmed a boat sunk in Lake Sullivan on Saturday night. According to preliminary information, people on the boat had pulled off to watch fireworks when they noticed the boat began to take on a large amount of water. Nearby boats went to...
SULLIVAN, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2021 Indiana Terminated Pregnancy Report provides county statistics

INDIANA (WEHT) – A new report shows 8,414 pregnancies were terminated in the Hoosier state in 2021. Indiana residents sought out 7,949 of those terminations. And 201 of those Indiana residents were from the southwestern part of the state. The Indiana Department of Health released the 2021 Terminated Pregnancy Report on Thursday. According to the […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana Red Flag candidate held on $200k bond in gun case

IMPD gun crimes investigators tell Fox 59 News that Geozeff Graham is suspected in at least five random and targeted shootings in Indianapolis since April in which no one was hurt but yet he’s facing a Red Flag court order and is being held on a $200,000 bond. Graham was arrested Tuesday in Whitestown on […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Army
WISH-TV

Indiana plant to help with medical response to future pandemics

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Germany-based biomedical company Evonik says the expansion of its facility in Lafayette will help ensure that the U.S. is prepared for another pandemic. The company announced in early June it will build an additional facility at its current site in Tippecanoe County to manufacture lipids, molecules that encapsulate and deliver mRNA vaccines to cells in the body. The technology was used in the production of two COVID treatments.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Man dies in Tipton County crash

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — State police are investigating a fatal crash in Tipton County. Police said Friday 32-year-old Seth Young, of Kokomo, died in the crash that happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on State Road 28 and Harmony Street in Elwood. Police said Young was driving a 2010 Honda...
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Carroll County man gets over 200 years in prison

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County man has been sentenced to more than two centuries in prison for child molesting. Jeremy Davidson was convicted on five felony counts of child molesting in June. He was also found to be an habitual offender, and that enhanced his sentences...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Need a laugh today? Watch Plainfield PD help raccoon with head stuck in plastic bottle

PLAINFIELD — Yesterday was an interesting day for a few officers from the Plainfield Police Department. Officer Brewster of Plainfield PD found a raccoon that trapped its head inside of a plastic bottle. Luckily for the little creature, Officer Brewster was able to remove the bottle so that it could go about its adventurous day.
WLFI.com

Machine shop catches fire in Carroll County

A Carroll County building caught fire earlier this evening. A Carroll County building caught fire earlier this evening. Carroll County Fire Chief Todd Trent tells News 18 nobody was in the building during the fire.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy