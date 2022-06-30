ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Photographic exhibit celebrating LGBTQ milestones debuts at Palm Beach's Royal Poinciana Plaza

By Jodie Wagner, Palm Beach Daily News
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06pzOX_0gQaTN2v00

As Pride Month continues, a new photographic exhibit celebrating historical milestones of the LGBTQ+ community is on display at the Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach.

Curated in partnership with the Historical Society of Palm Beach County and the Lake Worth Beach-based LGBTQ organization Compass Community Center, “A Place for Pride” explores the moments and milestones that have shaped LGBTQ+ life in Palm Beach County and throughout the country, said Dana Filetti, marketing director for The Royal Poinciana Plaza.

The self-guided photo retrospective, which debuted Saturday and runs through July 15, includes a timeline marking the progress of LGBTQ+ rights from 1958 to the present.

Highlights include a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 1958 that upheld constitutional protections for pro-gay writing; the Second National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights in 1987; and Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts Joseph Abruzzo officiating a mass LGBTQ+ wedding in March.

Free children's library:Kids can borrow, share books at Royal Poinciana Plaza's new Wee Free Library

Pride Month dining:Critic's guide to well-loved LGBTQ+-owned restaurants in Palm Beach County

Twenty photographs selected by Filetti and representatives of Compass Community Center and the Historical Society of Palm Beach County are included in the exhibit, which sits in Royal Poinciana Plaza’s north and south breezeways. There is no cost to view the exhibit.

"We put together 20 moments, both national and local, that we feel really give a lovely snapshot of the progress that has been made during this time frame in the LGBTQ+ community," Filetti said. "I think this is just really educational. There's so much that I learned during this process. I'm excited for the community to see it."

Though The Royal Poinciana Plaza has long supported Pride Month, Filetti said, “A Place for Pride” is its first major venture related to it.

Filetti said she and The Royal Poinciana Plaza General Manager Lori Berg met with Compass Community Center Chief Development Officer Julia Murphy several months ago to discuss a joint effort to create a photo retrospective celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and its contributions to Palm Beach County's history.

Murphy was receptive to the idea, and together they agreed to bring in the Historical Society of Palm Beach County as a partner, Filetti said.

Both organizations received $2,500 donations from The Royal Poinciana Plaza for their work in creating "A Place for Pride."

"The LGBTQ+ community of Palm Beach County has a long and rich history,” Murphy said. “For the first time, we are able to see in one place the key moments of that history presented. We cannot express how important this is, especially as we look towards a future where we do not recreate the mistakes of the past. But it is also crucial to see the joys and accomplishments that have come before us.”

Photographs featured in the exhibit are set in bright, colorful frames, and each includes a caption that explains the historical significance of the event.

Guests can tour the exhibit during The Royal Poinciana Plaza's normal operating hours, which are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Though open just a few days, the exhibit has been well-received by those who have visited it, Filetti said.

"The response has been really nice so far," she said. "I think because this exhibit is rooted in history, no matter what your position is, it's historical and it's educational."

Filetti said Royal Poinciana Plaza hopes to make the exhibit an annual Pride Month event, with potentially new historical milestones added each year.

The display will move to the Compass Community Center at 201 N. Dixie Highway, Lake Worth Worth Beach, and the Historical Society of Palm Beach County at 300 N. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, once it leaves the plaza next month. The full exhibit will rotate between the two locations, Filetti said.

In addition to the "A Place for Pride" exhibit, The Royal Poinciana Plaza also is marking Pride Month through its Wee Free Library.

The library's pink Smeg refrigerator is stocked with books, crayons, and ice pops for kids, and during Pride Month, it also features “A Place for Pride” bookmarks and an assortment of children’s books written by, or featuring, LGBTQ+ authors and characters.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 2

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

3 newcomers challenge longtime school board member to represent W. Boynton, Delray Beach

Three newcomers are seeking to unseat an 11-year member of the Palm Beach County School Board who represents suburban Lantana, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach. Karen Brill, a longtime advocate for students with disabilities and Holocaust education programs, is facing challenges from Connor Frontera, Bailey K. Lashells and Kristen Marie Stevenson, candidates who built their campaigns on parental rights and the growing movement to weed out health mandates and certain lessons or conversations from schools.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
momcollective.com

The 4th of July in Palm Beach County!

Who doesn’t love the 4th of July? Celebrating America’s birthday with family fun and fireworks! Count us in!. Below are a few of our favorite spots to celebrate the holiday here in Palm Beach County!. West Palm Beach – 4th on Flagler. Activities begin at 6:00pm and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

RIP, old FAT Village: Fort Lauderdale’s funky arts district prepares for demolition and a new look

FAT Village — the funky, freestyle, gritty, graffitied, nooked, crannied, caffeinated, cocktailed, serendipitous best-kept secret of your memories — is dead. Downtown Fort Lauderdale’s once-remote pocket of art-making and creative commerce in 70-year-old muraled warehouses along Northwest First Avenue, inspiration for the city’s original art walk and spark for a multimillion-dollar explosion ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poinciana, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Society
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Washington State
City
Palm Beach, FL
thedailymiaminews.com

Sober Living in Boynton Beach Florida

If you're considering sober living in Boynton Beach Florida, there are a few things to consider. While many halfway houses have similar amenities, some have more specialized offerings. In addition, halfway houses are also known as transitional homes, and they have onsite nurses and house managers who monitor residents and offer assistance. They also conduct random and daily drug testing and check bags and other personal belongings, as well as serve as a friend and therapist during the early stages of recovery.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Boca Museum Retreats from Cornell and Former Bank Lot Sells for $25M

The Boca Raton Museum of Art is removing itself from any role in operating the Cornell Museum in Delray Beach. Executive Director Irvin Lippman told me Wednesday that he has conveyed that message to City Manager Terrence Moore and Mayor Shelly Petrolia. At the city commission’s June 14 meeting, Petrolia and commissioners Juli Casale and Shirley Johnson asked Moore to reopen discussions with the museum. In April, Moore had presented the commission with a contract for the museum to run the Cornell for 18 months. Johnson voted it down with Ryan Boylston and Adam Frankel.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Celebrity-backed Dave’s Hot Chicken & new Chick-fil-A location headed to South Florida

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Coming soon Brewlihan, Oakland Park John and Stacey Hoolihan’s buzzworthy hub of mead — better known as honey wine — is slated to open at the end of July, adding to the city’s growing cluster of craft-beer bars, breweries and distilleries near ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Abruzzo
WPBF News 25

Male and female found dead in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A bit before 9 p.m. last night, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office responded to the 500 block of Cherry Road for a death investigation. Once on scene, deputies discovered two bodies; one female body, and one male body. Deputies detained and arrested the suspect...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

El Camino West Palm Beach is a Visual Feast

El Camino is bringing its authentic Mexican cuisine to The Square in West Palm Beach. The restaurant brand has garnered quite the stellar reputation over the years as it expands to new locations across South Florida. Yes, the authentic Mexican cuisine and cocktails are delicious, but the interior decor lends itself to the overall experience of dining at El Camino. Opening its doors this holiday weekend, diners will not only get to indulge in the made-from-scratch fare and refreshing margaritas, but also take in the $6 million interiors.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hungry for restaurant deals? We’ve got the Top 5 discounts for Bon Appétit Boca month

After taking a pandemic pause in 2020 and 2021, the dining promotion formerly known as Boca Raton Restaurant Month is back — with a new name and a selection of deeply discounted multi-course lunches and dinners at top eateries. Throughout all of July, Bon Appétit Boca will serve up specials, with the goal of propping up sluggish restaurant traffic during South Florida’s historically slow ...
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Racism#Compass Community Center#The Royal Poinciana Plaza#U S Supreme Court#The Second National March#Royal Poinciana Plaza#Wee Free Library Pride
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale may stick neighborhoods with $104 million redesign bill for Las Olas

Las Olas, the iconic boulevard buzzing with chic restaurants, luxury shops and crowded bars, is in line for an extreme makeover that will cost millions — $104.2 million, to be exact. The ambitious plan, which will take years to complete, calls for pretty landscaping and roomy sidewalks that will open up space for outdoor dining and leisurely strolls along one of Fort Lauderdale’s best people ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Documenting a grim chapter

Attorney Bryan Boysaw and Kenya Madison, senior director of Healthier Delray Beach, comfort each other after digging soil from near where Samuel Nelson was lynched in 1926 west of Delray Beach. Photos by Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. Samuel Nelson was abducted from Delray Beach jail and lynched in 1926. By...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland takes first steps to spend millions to control future of golf course

Encouraged by Heron Bay residents to “step up” to control a development project, Parkland city leaders have unanimously agreed to begin the process to buy a defunct golf course. It’ll help give the city a final say on what development would rise in the spot. They stopped short of actually committing to buy the course yet — but instructed their staff on Thursday to embark on a lengthy to-do ...
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

1K+
Followers
707
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy