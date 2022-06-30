ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

The Colony in Palm Beach is closing for renovations. When will it reopen?

By M.M. Cloutier
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJ1zb_0gQaTMAC00

The Colony will be closed for three months, starting Wednesday,  for a renovation project that owner and president Sarah Wetenhall describes as “our largest undertaking to date.”

The project will center on redesigning the interiors of its 89 rooms and suites, though other areas including hallways, the pool patio, an entertainment space and the building’s trademark pink exterior will be "refreshed," Wetenhall said.

An early October reopening — just shy of the hotel’s 75th birthday in November — is planned.

'Our pink paradise': The Colony celebrates landmark designation with plaque unveiling

In case you missed it: The Colony reimagines its lobby

“It has long been our intention to align the guest rooms with the ethos of the rest of the property” with its ''sense of playfulness,'' said Wetenhall, who has spearheaded several remodeling projects at the hotel since she and her husband, Andrew, purchased the property in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32TAs9_0gQaTMAC00

During the redesign, The Colony, which employees 170, will lay off or reduce the hours of 135 employees between Wednesday and Oct. 1, General Manager Bruce Seigel told the Daily News, confirming a notice the hotel filed with the state.

In accordance with federal labor law requiring companies to give sufficient advance notice of significant layoffs to employees and state and local officials, The Colony notified the state in June of its temporary employee reduction.

“Knowing this summer redesign was coming, we also sat down months ago with every affected employee to make sure we could help each of them with a plan,” Seigel said, adding that affected full-time employees will retain their health-insurance benefits.

Some affected employees will take a vacation or visit family, while others have taken temporary part-time jobs elsewhere, he said.

For the renovation, different room-design and suite-design schemes will be employed, with “unique colors, textiles, accessories and art.” Some of the art is by such local artists as photographers Chris Leidy, Nick Mele and Nathan Coe, Colony officials said.

A custom-furniture collection in rattan, faux bamboo and select upholstery items has been designed for The Colony’s rooms by Society Social, a Charlotte, North Carolina, furniture-and-accessories company, Wetenhall told the Daily News.

The hotel is working with other design brands. For instance, Farrow & Ball has created custom paint colors for the walls (the company also is responsible for the hotel’s exterior pink hue); and Schumacher has created exclusive fabrics for The Colony in pink, green and blue, the hotel’s officials said.

Colony CEO makes top 10 list: Colony Palm Beach CEO Sarah Wetenhall named among top 10 independent hoteliers globally

She said guests regularly comment that The Colony’s overall design sensibility “resonates with them even after they’ve left Palm Beach and returned home.”

Palm Beach-based Kemble Interiors will lead the project to redesign the guest rooms. Kemble has completed other Colony projects, such as the lobby, which reopened in December 2020 as the Living Room with custom hand-painted de Gournay wallpaper depicting Florida’s native flora and fauna with alligators, diamond-wearing panthers, The Colony’s mascot monkey Johnny Brown and more.

“It’s such a compliment to play a part in Sarah Wetenhall’s vision of making The Colony a world-class destination,” Kemble founder and island native Mimi Maddock McMakin told the Daily News.

“The guest rooms and suites at the hotel won’t be like other hotel rooms you see today with their utilitarian and modern look,” she said. “The Colony’s will be joyful with color, whimsy and one-of-a-kind custom pieces you will remember and talk about.”

Upon completion, the rooms and suites will be “shoppable,” giving guests the option of purchasing room-and-suite furnishings and accessories via The Colony’s and some of its design partners’ websites.

“I felt strongly that these pieces should be accessible to guests as part of a larger Colony experience,” said Wetenhall, who in 2021 was named among Hotels Magazine’s top 10 independent hoteliers globally in the Lifestyle Operator category.

Last summer, the hotel shuttered for five weeks for a property-wide cleaning and routine maintenance while two flanking town road construction projects were underway.

In 2020, when county hotels were ordered to temporarily cease check-ins because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Colony closed for seven months and redesigned its villas, al fresco dining areas and lobby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CKbh_0gQaTMAC00

Also, the hotel in 2019 redid its main dining room to debut Swifty’s, a Palm Beach version of a former same-named New York society bistro.

Built in the British Colonial style in 1946-47 by the architectural firm of Simonson & Holley, the hotel was designated a landmark in January 2020.

The hotel is one of more than 350 landmarked properties, sites and vistas protected under the town's Historic Preservation Ordinance.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: The Colony in Palm Beach is closing for renovations. When will it reopen?

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rebuilding an island: Project in Lake Worth Lagoon relies on nature for coastline protection

The Nature Conservancy’s Joseph Schmidt envisions a future for the Lake Worth Lagoon. In it, American oystercatchers forage the shoreline, mangroves and oysters filter pollution and kayaks glide from restored island to restored island. In turn, those islands help protect human development. This vision is one step closer to reality with the completion of the The Palm Beach Resilient Island ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Silver Palm Park Reopens, Welcomes First Patron

Today, the City of Boca Raton Reopened Silver Palm Park. During the renovation, alot of upgrades were made to the park, which now has a renovated boat ramp area that now includes a new floating dock with two dedicated boat ramps (1 double, 1 single) for use. The project also...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Palm Beach, FL
Business
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
thedailymiaminews.com

Sober Living in Boynton Beach Florida

If you're considering sober living in Boynton Beach Florida, there are a few things to consider. While many halfway houses have similar amenities, some have more specialized offerings. In addition, halfway houses are also known as transitional homes, and they have onsite nurses and house managers who monitor residents and offer assistance. They also conduct random and daily drug testing and check bags and other personal belongings, as well as serve as a friend and therapist during the early stages of recovery.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

3 newcomers challenge longtime school board member to represent W. Boynton, Delray Beach

Three newcomers are seeking to unseat an 11-year member of the Palm Beach County School Board who represents suburban Lantana, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach. Karen Brill, a longtime advocate for students with disabilities and Holocaust education programs, is facing challenges from Connor Frontera, Bailey K. Lashells and Kristen Marie Stevenson, candidates who built their campaigns on parental rights and the growing movement to weed out health mandates and certain lessons or conversations from schools.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Is our island ready for a ‘destination resort’?

In the ’70s, it was a Holiday Inn. In the ’80s, it became Ramada Inn Resort. In the ’90s, it was upgraded to a Radisson. Then came Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne, and for most of this century, this prime piece of beachfront property has been an empty, weed-infested lot.
VERO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Design#A Colony#The Daily News
wqcs.org

Treasure Coast July 4th Fireworks & Events

Treasure Coast - Friday July 1, 2022: A number of municipalities and venues throughout the Treasure Coast will be celebrating Independence Day with festivities, and fireworks. * Fort Pierce - “Stars Over St. Lucie” 4th of July Celebration. Monday, July 4, 6 – 9:30 pm. Fireworks at...
FORT PIERCE, FL
bocamag.com

El Camino West Palm Beach is a Visual Feast

El Camino is bringing its authentic Mexican cuisine to The Square in West Palm Beach. The restaurant brand has garnered quite the stellar reputation over the years as it expands to new locations across South Florida. Yes, the authentic Mexican cuisine and cocktails are delicious, but the interior decor lends itself to the overall experience of dining at El Camino. Opening its doors this holiday weekend, diners will not only get to indulge in the made-from-scratch fare and refreshing margaritas, but also take in the $6 million interiors.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Economy
cw34.com

Vandals target gated community in Boca Raton, homeowners uneasy

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents in a senior community in Boca Raton are feeling uneasy after vandals target the neighborhood. Maybeth Binon lives in the neighborhood and thinks vandals are teenagers after a Ring doorbell camera caught it all on camera. The photo appears to show a teenager kicking in a door, his face covered with a mask and headcover.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hungry for restaurant deals? We’ve got the Top 5 discounts for Bon Appétit Boca month

After taking a pandemic pause in 2020 and 2021, the dining promotion formerly known as Boca Raton Restaurant Month is back — with a new name and a selection of deeply discounted multi-course lunches and dinners at top eateries. Throughout all of July, Bon Appétit Boca will serve up specials, with the goal of propping up sluggish restaurant traffic during South Florida’s historically slow ...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

What to do this 4th of July weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — America celebrates its independence this holiday weekend, and there is no shortage of events around South Florida. From Vero Beach to Westlake, here are some of the 4th of July celebrations happening in the area:. The Sounds of Freedom 2022. CBS12 and the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Boca Raton Restaurant Month deals

If you enjoy dining out, you can save money during Boca Raton’s restaurant month, now renamed Bon Appetit Boca. From July 1-31, 2022, you can enjoy special menus from participating restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries. Reservations are encouraged, and some deals are good only on weekdays. Many restaurants are...
BOCA RATON, FL
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

1K+
Followers
707
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy