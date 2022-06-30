ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Motley Crue, fireworks, Masked Singer and more: Top 5 things to do this weekend in Jacksonville

By Tom Szaroleta, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

It's a three-day weekend for most folks, and packed to the gills with fun things to do. You can find fireworks shows Saturday, Sunday and Monday, a big rock show at TIAA Bank Field and some mystery singers taking the stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WrnE_0gQaTGrq00

Rock on!

Plenty of concerts to choose from this weekend. On Friday, the Steve Miller Band is at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre (8 p.m., $49.50-$149.50) and Josh Turner is at the Florida Theatre (8 p.m., $39-$59). On Saturday, Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Poison bring the Stadium Tour to TIAA Bank Field (4:30 p.m., $29-$750) and Maze featuring Frankie Beverly come to the Times-Union Center (7:30 p.m., $63.50-$125).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lQBsk_0gQaTGrq00

Masked Singer

"The Masked Singer" is a big hit on television, with a panel trying to guess what celebrity singer is belting out tunes while wearing an elaborate identity-concealing costume. Now it's coming to Jacksonville as a live show, with show alumna Natasha Bedingfield serving as host and one local celebrity donning a mask to sing a number. 8 p.m. Friday at the Times-Union Center. $36-$96.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzOQI_0gQaTGrq00

Fireworks

Ready for some fireworks ? Saturday night shows are scheduled in Callahan, Macclenny, Keystone Heights and Lake Butler. On Sunday, the skies light up above Palm Coast. On Monday, you can hear the big booms at five locations in Jacksonville — Riverfront Plaza, FSCJ North Campus, The Avenues mall, Trinity Baptist Church and Ed Austin Regional Park — plus Orange Park, St. Augustine, Jacksonville Beach, Fernandina Beach and Green Cove Springs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGSCI_0gQaTGrq00

X-Men

It's July in Florida, so any excuse to sit in an air-conditioned theater is a good one. How about "X-Men," the superhero movie that came out in 2000, before superhero movies were a big deal? The film, which introduced moviegoers to Wolverine, Professor X and the gang, is part of the Florida Theatre's Summer Movie Classics series, which screens classic films every Sunday during the summer. 2 p.m. Sunday. $10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43AloD_0gQaTGrq00

Play ball!

If you are looking for a 4th of July baseball game in Jacksonville, you've got two choices. The annual 4th of July Throwback game, which pits residents of the east side of Springfield against residents of the west side of Springfield in old-school uniforms, is at Klutho Park Heritage Field at 11 a.m. Monday. It's free. Or you could go see the pros, when the J acksonville Jumbo Shrimp play the Norfolk Tides at 121 Financial Ballpark (7:05 p.m., $5-$27), with fireworks to follow the game.

