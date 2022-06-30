Jacksonville Jaguars' Miller Electric Center continues to take shape on practice facility

The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving onto the next stage of their sports performance center near TIAA Bank Field with about $24.5 million in combined work about to begin.

The complex is at 1270 E. Beaver St. and will be called the Miller Electric Center . A 10-year naming agreement was announced a couple of weeks ago.

The Jacksonville Building Inspection Division gave recent approval for the next steps in the project to proceed.

One of the two permits includes the vertical elements of the indoor practice facility. That will cover an enclosed area of 96,113 square feet of space. The other permit is for the structural steel elements that will cover 124,767 square feet.

Those two permits are just the latest approved by the city this year. In February the initial permits were approved for pouring the foundation for the new facility.

The overall complex is expected to cost $120 million. The total project was approved by the city, which owns the property, last year. The city and the Jaguars NFL franchise are splitting the cost and will provide some indoor practice and meeting areas near TIAA Bank Field along with outdoor practice fields.

Officials within Mayor Lenny Curry’s administration have said the performance center will lead to the Jaguars being more competitive in attracting top-tier NFL players to the franchise.

The Haskell Co. is the contractor for most of the work that has received permit approval thus far. The project is expected to be completed by the beginning of the 2023 NFL football season.

Growth & Development: How the Skinner family shaped Jacksonville through long tradition of development

Health care: Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital ready to open a new inpatient rehabilitation unit

