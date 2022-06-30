ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Marcia Pledger: Freedom to celebrate kindness on any day is important

By Marcia Pledger, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DyARt_0gQaTAZU00

Monday is Independence Day and thankfully, all sorts of organizations and companies are back to celebrating in Jacksonville with entertainment, food trucks and — of course — fireworks exploding through the night sky.

Also knowns as the Fourth of July, it is a celebration of freedom, a day when people wear red, white and blue all across the country in observance of the Declaration of Independence. Planned barbecues and gatherings for friends and family are a reminder that celebrations are important.

Just a couple of weeks ago city leaders, organizations and individuals commemorated the city’s bicentennial celebration, marking 200 years since the River City came into existence. Then days later, mostly Black people celebrated Juneteenth all over the city. It’s a holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

Bicentennial: Revelers crowded downtown Saturday to celebrate Jacksonville's 200th birthday

Marcia Pledger: Florida's version of Juneteenth is recognized among freedom celebrations

Bicentennial rift: Celebrate while Confederate monuments stand? Group plans Jacksonville protest same day as bicentennial

But with every holiday, whether it’s federal like Christmas or one celebrated by various cultures like Cinco De Mayo (a celebration of Mexican heritage) or Chinese New Year (important in Chinese culture), holidays are meant to recognize important events. Some people will always observe history, and others simply see them as a day that they can count on smiling.

Still, just thinking about the three holidays celebrated in the last couple of months also brings to mind division. Too often, holidays make people think about differences in interpretation of history or feelings of exclusion.

That’s why the “waving ministry” at Shepard of the Woods Lutheran Church comes to mind. Every Saturday and Sunday church members stand outside the church on Southside Boulevard near Baymeadows Road and simply wave at passersby. They choose to celebrate life every week.

Their only intention is to play a role in offering a random act of kindness. This small gesture of people waving at passing cars makes people smile.

Similar to other churches in various denominations, this church does a lot in the community. They offer ways to feed the hungry, provide Meal-on-Wheels locally and have mission trips, among so many other efforts to make a difference in the Jacksonville community and other places.

In the church's website page category "Community Care," there is no mention of their "waving ministry." This church does a lot for the community, so a lot of other efforts are mentioned however. But most importantly, in bold letters there's this: "Making a difference, one person at a time, one family at a time, one community at a time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FcdCm_0gQaTAZU00

"In the midst of life and all of its challenges, our waving ministry is an opportunity to extend Christ's love and care to the community," said Kristen Phillips, senior pastor. "It is our hope and prayer that this simple act of a wave and smile might bring a bit of joy to others and a reminder that we are people of hope because of God's love for us."

Of course members young and old want to encourage passersby to consider joining them for a church service at some point as well, but it's hardly their only goal.

"So each week before worship [Saturdays and Sundays], rain or shine, on windy or beautiful days, we smile and wave with exuberance, encouraging those driving or walking by to take notice and take us up on the invitation. We have had some people going by pull in and worship with us," Phillips said

Acts of kindness: Good deeds during the pandemic

Coronavirus in Jacksonville: Acts of kindness, good deeds, how area residents are helping others

But be clear, these church members have learned that people aren't exactly used to random acts of kindness. Sometimes they're happy. Other times they want to know their motives.

"Some have done a U-turn and brought wavers donuts," Phillips said. "Some have asked innocently, 'What are you doing?' Or they ask, 'What is this place?' Some have asked for, and received, prayers. We have the opportunity to greet and communicate with them. For some of our members and visitors, the 'wavers' are the first thing they notice that a church is in those woods. We always hope it is but the first of many contacts."

There's so many holidays that people celebrate. I just learned that there's even a "Random Acts of Kindness" holiday that started in Denver in 1995 and spread worldwide. The day — Feb. 17 — is all about reminding people to practice kindness and pay it forward when you can.

Mark Woods: A mission of kindness and civility

The idea is to make the world a better place by making kindness a part of our everyday lives. It's really not that hard to brighten someone's day. The goal of this holiday is to remind people to offer simple gestures like lifting someone up with your words or complimenting a stranger on their appearance, or sending a kind note.

You don't even have to take the time to buy a card and go to the mailbox. You can simply write a note on the check for the person who served you at a restaurant, along with a tip of course.

On Monday our nation celebrates freedom on Independence Day. There's no better time to remind people that we have the freedom to make positive choices to be altruistic to friends, colleagues, and yes, even strangers.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Marcia Pledger: Freedom to celebrate kindness on any day is important

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville residents have mixed reactions to new Florida law that can ticket drivers playing music too loud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mixed reactions came pouring in from Jacksonville residents about a new noise ordinance that went into law on Friday. Florida statue 316.3045 prohibits loud music that’s plainly audible within 25 feet. This law will allow law enforcement officers to give tickets to drivers playing music too loudly in their cars. The law will also allow officers to ticket drivers for playing music too loudly in areas around churches, schools or hospitals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christmas, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Society
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
News4Jax.com

Clifton Daniels crowned winner of ‘Oh Say Can You Sing’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Our judges narrowed the field for four -- and you picked the winner of this year’s Oh Say Can You Sing finale. On Wednesday night, you picked Clifton Daniels as the winner. He was noticeably emotional on stage while talking with River City Live’s Mark Payton.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Farewell, and long live the Observer

One of the first things I learned as a journalist is that you can’t stare at a blank page for very long. If you want to survive, you just have to start writing. But this blank page has been one of my hardest, because it is my last as the executive editor of the Observer. After July 1, I’ll be working as operations manager for my friend’s Utah-based construction company; fortunately, I’ll still be living in Palm Coast, which has been my home for the past 12 years.
PALM COAST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Confederate#Group#Cinco De Mayo Lrb#Mexican#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
wjct.org

Black Jacksonville firefighter disciplined over his hair

A group speaking on behalf of Black firefighters within the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says an issue over hair is being used against some firefighters. The question is whether firefighters should be allowed to have braids and dreadlocks — or whether they create a safety issue. The young...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Texas human smuggling deaths bring up concerns in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILE, Fla. – Human smuggling cases, like the one that killed 53 people in Texas, are happening in many areas of the U.S. including in Jacksonville. The migrants were trapped in a semi-tractor trailer near San Antonio, Texas, Monday and died from heat strokes and exhaustion. It’s being called...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy