Elections

When voting, don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good | Letters

By Times Staff Writer
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
The Supreme Court with gates around it. [ JACQUELYN MARTIN | AP ]

The perfect vs. the good

Democrats have no one to blame but themselves. Republicans did what was necessary to earn their victory. Many recognized that Donald Trump was deeply flawed but voted for him anyway. They now have their prize. On the other hand, far too many Democrats who weren’t fans of Hillary Clinton just stayed home. Had they behaved like Republicans and voted for Clinton despite some misgivings, things would be much different today. For one, the Supreme Court would not have overturned Roe v. Wade, and we would not be fearing what the justices will do next. Democrats need to vote for the candidate who will most likely support policies they find important. There are no “perfect” candidates. Vote even if it requires choosing between the lesser of two evils. As we have just learned, failure to do so can have dire consequences.

William P. Sacco, St. Petersburg

What Jesus said

Supreme Court sides with high school football coach who sought to pray after game | June 27

I guess Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and high school football coach Joseph Kennedy have never read Matthew 6:5-6: “And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen.”

Carlos J. DeCisneros, Tampa

Do the right thing

Trump’s Jan. 6 rampage | June 29

Why did members of the the White House staff have to be compelled to testify about Donald Trump’s infantile and narcissistic behavior? I’m sure this ridiculous behavior was on display long before the election. Shame on those staffers who ignored it. In my view, they are complicit in the events of Jan. 6.

Polly White, St. Pete Beach

Pretty big government

These Florida laws go into effect Friday. What are they? | June 28

Belief in small government is no longer a reason to remain a Republican. With all of the bills signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis this year that are limiting what children learn in public schools as well as how companies can train on diversity, how does this still qualify as believing in small government? If Republicans truly favored small government, we wouldn’t have laws in our books such as the Parental Rights in Education Act or the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (W.O.K.E.) Act, passed by those who claim to “believe in” small government.

Zach Land, Thonotosassa

Comments / 0

