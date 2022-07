2022 is shaping up to be a banner year for Ford dealers. Currently, the automaker is hammering out details that will affect how all the stores within its dealer network will conduct business. Ford is splitting itself into two separate production development divisions – Model e – which will focus on EV efforts – and Ford Blue, which will continue ICE operations – and has asked individual dealers to choose which if they would like to represent one or both, a change that will likely take place by 2023. Ford dealers have gone through “stress tests” to see how they would handle a potential shift, but there are potentially some new stressors on the way, courtesy of the Federal Trade Commission.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO