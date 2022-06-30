ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STAYC to release new music next month

By Carmen Chin
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAYC are set to return with new music in July, as confirmed by High Up Entertainment. Earlier today (June 30), South Korean news outlet Ilgan Sports reported that the K-pop rookie group are currently in the midst of preparations to drop a new album in July. The publication cited insider information...

www.nme.com

AOL Corp

Here Are All of Beyonce’s Studio Album Covers

When Beyoncé is gearing up to release new music, stunning visuals are practically guaranteed. So as the “Break My Soul” singer prepares to unleash Renaissance, her seventh studio album, she’s already getting started on the art front by rolling out the eye-popping artwork on June 30, a month ahead of the set’s release date.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Drake join the Backstreet Boys onstage during ‘I Want It That Way’

Drake made a special appearance during the Backstreet Boys‘ show on Saturday night (July 2), joining them for ‘I Want It That Way’. The iconic boyband were performing in Drake’s hometown of Toronto where they brought the singer out for the classic 1999 hit, after introducing him as “the sixth member”. Watch footage from the concert below.
MUSIC
NME

BTS’ J-Hope drops trippy music video for new solo single ‘More’

BTS member J-Hope has released the much-anticipated music video for his new solo single ‘More’, from his upcoming debut album ‘Jack In The Box’. The trippy video open with the K-pop idol receiving a mysterious unmarked package that transports him to a strange world once opened. His apartment suddenly connects to a dystopian-looking office, which the rapper soon takes over.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Launches Howard University Fund to Support Black Storytellers

Disney has partnered with Howard University to help advance opportunities for underrepresented students in media and entertainment. The initiative, the Disney Storytellers Fund at Howard University, was announced by the Walt Disney Company on Sunday at the Essence Festival of Culture.More from The Hollywood ReporterSupreme Court Rulings Rocked -- and Rallied -- the 2022 CAA Amplify SummitCAA Amplify's In-Person Summit Returns: "A Place to Build Community, Reconnect and Recharge"Universal Releases 'Nope' Featurette Showcasing Diverse Below-the-Line Crew The multi-year program will provide stipends over a five-year period for student projects focused on storytelling across animation, digital design, gaming, journalism, live action, performing arts,...
MOVIES
NME

Watch Lauryn Hill join Wyclef Jean onstage at Essence festival to perform Fugees songs

Lauryn Hill made a surprise guest appearance during Wyclef Jean‘s set at Essence festival on Friday night (July 1), joining him to perform four Fugees songs. Hill appeared about half an hour into Jean’s set at the New Orleans event, with the two launching into their famous cover of Lori Lieberman’s ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’, ‘How Many Mics’, ‘Fu-Gee-La’ and ‘Ready Or Not’. Check out some fan-shot footage of the performance below.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NME

These are the stage times for Adele at BST Hyde Park this weekend

Adele makes her UK live return with a pair of concerts for British Summer Time Hyde Park in London tonight and tomorrow (July 1-2). Check out the official stage times below. The singer, who released her fourth album ’30’ last November, will be supported by an all-female bill at her first ticketed shows in more than five years. Opening performers include Kacey Musgraves, Self Esteem and Mahalia.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Open’er Festival 2022 day four: The Killers and Peggy Gou close the party in style

The final day of Open’er 2022 is a bright one, whether because of the sun that blesses the disused Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport site or – once that great ball of fire has set – because of the glowing neon art installations dotted around the site. In the middle of the field that connects the main stage with the smaller tents is a totem of fluorescent shapes that looks like a more abstract, singular version of Las Vegas’ Seven Magic Mountains. Next to the Beat Stage, an otherwise drab tunnel is lit up in the colours of the rainbow, giving its grey concrete a vibrant makeover.
MUSIC
NME

Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Kula Shaker

Which band codenamed their seventh album “Kula Shaker demos” to prevent it from leaking?. WRONG. It was Radiohead. According to bassist Colin Greenwood, to stop their 2007 record ‘In Rainbows’ being stolen, on the master they’d “write a name which probably nobody would listen to if we lost it; ‘Eagles: Greatest Hits’, ‘Kula Shaker demos’, ‘Phil Collins hip-hop covers”…
MUSIC
NME

Alfie Templeman announces biggest UK tour to date

Alfie Templeman has announced a new UK headline tour, which is set to kick off in October this year. Templeman’s tour will begin in Edinburgh at La Belle Angele on October 17, concluding with a huge show at new central London venue HERE at Outernet on October 31. The...
MUSIC
NME

‘Stranger Things’ season four breaks Nielsen streaming record

Stranger Things season four has broken a US streaming record for minutes watched within a single week. According to Nielsen (via The Hollywood Reporter), the Netflix series racked up 7.2 billion minutes of viewing time for the week of May 30 to June 5. This is the highest weekly total for any streaming title since Nielsen’s weekly rankings began almost two years ago.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Thundercat to play last-minute show in Glasgow tonight

Thundercat has announced a last-minute show in Glasgow this evening (July 1) – see all the details below. The LA musician had been due to support Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Scottish city’s Bellahouston Park tonight, but the concert was cancelled this morning due to an unspecified illness within the band’s team.
MUSIC
NME

Glastonbury: your favourite artists on why it matters

If there was an overarching theme to this year’s blockbuster Glastonbury Festival, it was that of unity. First, there was the obvious fact that the Pilton party had been delayed for two years by the pandemic and it was a relief, to borrow a phrase from a certain headliner, to finally ‘Get Back’ together. Then there was solidarity with war-torn Ukraine, which a number of artists expressed onstage (not least perennial top lads The Libertines), while the country’s Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra performed a barnstorming folk-rap set on a Truth Stage audience filled with their homeland’s flags.
FESTIVAL
NME

Listen to Snail Mail’s cover of Superdrag’s ‘Feeling Like I Do’

Snail Mail have shared a new cover of Superdrag’s ‘Feeling Like I Do’ – listen to it below. Released as part of Spotify’s Singles collection, the indie rock solo project of guitarist and singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan has also released a new version of ‘Headlock’, a cut taken from Jordan’s 2021 album ‘Valentine’.
MUSIC
NME

Kim Hee-sun is a force to be reckoned with in new ‘Remarriage & Desires’ trailer

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for its forthcoming K-drama Remarriage & Desires, starring Kim Hee-sun. The forthcoming series will be set against the backdrop of Rex, a famed matchmaking agency that specialises in remarriages of ambitious clients who strive to settle down with rich partners. The new trailer highlights...
MOVIES
Engadget

‘Genshin Impact’ Summer Fantasia update arrives on July 13th

Hoyoverse will release Genshin Impact’s next major content update on July 13th, the studio . Dubbed “Summer Fantasia,” version 2.8 will reintroduce the Golden Apple Archipelago, a zone Hoyoverse has redesigned to add new plotlines and challenges for players to complete. By finishing the included quests, you’ll have the chance to recruit Fischl, a four-star playable character, to your party for free.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Five times unsigned artists had their big breakthrough moment

When embarking on a career in music, many new and unsigned artists will dream of experiencing their breakthrough moment when everything just triumphantly clicks into place. With global access to music at a scale never witnessed before, these moments of opportunity really can come in all shapes and sizes. A humble song recorded in a bedroom might one day explode in popularity on TikTok, or an influential music blogger may come across a hopeful tweet promoting a SoundCloud mixtape and give it the spotlight it deserves. It could even be through more traditional means, such as a moment in a live show when a sold-out room of excitable fans spine-tinglingly shout every single lyric back at their new heroes.
MUSIC
NME

Authorised biography of The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts announced

An official biography of Charlie Watts, authorised by both The Rolling Stones and Watts’ family, has been announced. Charlie’s Good Tonight: The Authorised Biography of Charlie Watts is due to be released on September 15 in the UK and October 11 in the US, according to Rolling Stone. The book features forewords from both Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, plus a prelude from the band’s former manager/producer Andrew Loog Oldham.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Listen to Phoebe Bridgers’ dreamy cover of Carpenters’ ‘Goodbye To Love’

Phoebe Bridgers has shared her inclusion to the soundtrack for Minions: The Rise Of Gru, putting a dream-pop spin on the Carpenters‘ 1972 ballad ‘Goodbye To Love’. The full 19-track record was released today (July 1) via Decca, coinciding with the global release of Minions: The Rise Of Gru. In addition to original songs by Verdine White and RZA, a long-teased collab between Diana Ross and Tame Impala, and an original suite from composer Heitor Pereira, the soundtrack features covers of ‘70s hits by the likes of St. Vincent, Brockhampton, H.E.R. and Kali Uchis.
MUSIC

