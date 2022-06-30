STAYC to release new music next month

When embarking on a career in music, many new and unsigned artists will dream of experiencing their breakthrough moment when everything just triumphantly clicks into place. With global access to music at a scale never witnessed before, these moments of opportunity really can come in all shapes and sizes. A humble song recorded in a bedroom might one day explode in popularity on TikTok, or an influential music blogger may come across a hopeful tweet promoting a SoundCloud mixtape and give it the spotlight it deserves. It could even be through more traditional means, such as a moment in a live show when a sold-out room of excitable fans spine-tinglingly shout every single lyric back at their new heroes.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO