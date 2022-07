Coinbase is easily one of the most recognizable names in the crypto space and has had many successes when it comes to its products. It also became the first crypto company to go public and continues to trade on the open market. However, as the crypto bear market has crept in, various projects in the crypto space have taken a hit. And it seems Coinbase is not left out given how its latest launch is going.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO