Naples, FL

'Where the Crawdads Sing' author highlights 2023 Nick Linn Lecture Series in Naples

By By Vicky Bowles
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 3 days ago

The milestone 20th anniversary Nick Linn Series will showcase five authors whose best-selling books are filled with thrills, suspense and inspiration — and one with a major movie adaptation coming out this summer.

The four luncheons and lectures in early 2023 are fundraisers for the nonprofit Friends of the Library of Collier County. They will be held again at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in North Naples. (See the information box for ticket details.)

Featured authors for 2023 are:

  • Fiona Davis, whose latest historical fiction thriller set in New York City is “The Magnolia Palace”;
  • Delia Owens, author of the mega-hit “Where the Crawdads Sing,” whose film version is due out in July, together with Mary Alice Monroe, best known for her Beach House series;
  • Robert Dugoni, who wrote the award-winning “The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell,” as well as more than two dozen legal and espionage thrillers;
  • David Baldacci, a returning favorite of the Nick Linn Series, who has three new books being published in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hclpc_0gQaQrC000

The 20th season of the Nick Linn Series “is quite a celebration for readers, book clubs and the wonderful authors who have come to lunch with us,” said Trish Benisch, chairperson of the series.

The events began in the early 2000s when Nick Linn, then president of the nonprofit support group, saw a “need for a one-time Friends of the Library fundraising project. Our goal was $5,000. There was no discussion or vision of a long-term series,” Linn recalled.

“We decided on a lecture program only because I guessed Naples was a hotbed of readers. It worked!” Linn said. “In 20 years, we have expanded our way through six venues, and our loyal attendees have faithfully followed us in growing numbers.

“Thank you, Naples readers,” Linn said. “I love you.”

'Magnolia Place' author Fiona Davis kicks off 2023 Nick Linn Series

The 20th season of the Nick Linn Series kicks off on Jan. 16, 2023, with Fiona Davis , a Canadian-born theater actress who turned to writing after getting a master’s degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Davis’ historical novels, all set in iconic New York City buildings, include “The Magnolia Palace,” “The Lions of Fifth Avenue,” “The Dollhouse” and “The Address.”

'Crawdads' author Delia Owens and Mary Alice Monroe of Beach House series

Next up, on Feb. 20, is a Deep South double bill with Delia Owens and Mary Alice Monroe.

Owens co-wrote three acclaimed nonfiction books about her life as a wildlife scientist in Africa, but it was her first novel, “Where the Crawdads Sing,” that became a global phenomenon in 2018. A major motion picture adaptation of the Low Country murder mystery, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, is set for release in July. Owens, a native of Georgia, now lives in North Carolina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452yQi_0gQaQrC000

Owens will be joined by her friend Mary Alice Monroe, author of more than 25 books for adults and children that incorporate strong environmental messages. The South Carolina resident is active with several conservation groups, especially those dedicated to saving sea turtles.

Her Beach House series of novels spawned a Hallmark Hall of Fame channel movie. The latest installment in the book series was 2021’s “The Summer of Lost and Found.” And in the summer of 2022, she releases “Search for Treasure,” her second book in a new series for middle school-age readers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vpm8_0gQaQrC000

'Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell' author Robert Dugoni will appear in March

Robert Dugoni , who comes to Naples on March 13, has a journalism degree from Stanford University and a law degree from UCLA, and practiced law on the West Coast for 17 years before turning to writing novels. He made a name for himself over the past two decades as a writer of police procedurals and espionage and legal thrillers.

But his genre-busting novel “The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell” drew attention at a whole other level, becoming a record-setting best-seller and winning numerous awards. The hero of “Sam Hell” is born with red pupils in his eyes and taunted as “Devil Boy,” suffering bullying all through childhood, then becoming a small-town eye doctor. It also is set to be adapted to the screen.

David Baldacci to release 'Dream Town,' 'The 6:20 Man,' and 'Long Shadows' before closing out 2023 series

David Baldacci closes out the Nick Linn Series on March 27. A crowd favorite from his previous appearances in Naples in 2007 and 2020, Baldacci is busier than ever, with three books publishing in 2022: “Dream Town,” the third in the Aloysius Archer series, out in April; “The 6:20 Man,” a standalone coming in July; and “Long Shadows,” an Amos Decker Memory Man novel, due in October.

The Virginia resident also finds time, along with his wife, Michelle, to run their Wish You Well Foundation that supports family and adult literacy programs, and their Feeding Body & Mind program, which has partnered with Feeding America to provide more than 1 million books through food banks to families in need.

The Nick Linn Series is the main fundraiser for the nonprofit Friends organization, which over the years has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Collier County Public Library system to buy e-books, fund adult and children’s programs, pay postage for the Mail-A-Book program for the homebound, fund the genealogy databases and purchase Wish List items that are not covered by the branch libraries’ budgets.

20th Annual Nick Linn Lecture Series

What: Author talks and luncheons sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Collier County

Where: The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, 2600 Tiburon Drive, North Naples

When : Luncheons begin at noon. The author takes the stage at 1 p.m. Book signings begin at 2 p.m.

  • Fiona Davis, Monday, Jan. 16

  • Delia Owens and Mary Alice Monroe, Monday, Feb. 20

  • Robert Dugoni, Monday, March 13

  • David Baldacci, Monday, March 27

Tickets: Series tickets are on sale to current Friends members with first option through July 31. After that, sales will open to all current Friends members. There are no single ticket sales. Publisher Series includes all luncheons and lectures, as well as private pre-lecture receptions and priority assigned seating ($675). Other levels are Editor Series ($575), General Series ($500) and Lecture Only Series ($350). Friends memberships begin at $30/year and also provide access and discounts to other programs. Contact Marlene Haywood at mkern@collier-friends.org or 239-262-8135 for details.

Website : collier-friends.org/events/nick-linn-series/

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: 'Where the Crawdads Sing' author highlights 2023 Nick Linn Lecture Series in Naples

Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

